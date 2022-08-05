Machine Gun Kelly slams 'idiot' who vandalized tour bus: 'Couldn’t even do the crime right'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Machine Gun Kelly is addressing the person who vandalized a tour bus in Nebraska on Thursday.

"Couldn’t even do the right crime smh," Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, said on his Instagram story. "You’re so dumb. You spray-painted a bus thinking it was my bus… wrong bus, you f–king idiot. Do the first part of the crime right."

The perpetrator spray-painted a homophobic slur on one side of the tour bus on Thursday and painted a penis on the other side.

Before heading to Omaha, Nebraska, Kelly uploaded pictures of his tour buses to his Instagram story. "Taking the power rangers to OMAHA," he wrote alongside an image of the buses which are all different colors.

On Thursday, Kelly continued to call out the unidentified suspect. "I was by the buses until 4:30 in the morning, which means you waited until 5 a.m. to spray paint a d-k," Kelly said.

"You could have been at home cuddling with your partner [or] doing something, but instead you were like, ‘God da----, I just wish he would go up to his hotel room so I could spray paint this d-k’… You suck."

Kelly said the vulgar spray paint was removed from the bus "before I even saw it."

Local news outlet KETV reported that law enforcement was alerted to the vandalism outside The Farnam Hotel early Thursday morning. So far, no suspects have been named.

During a show in New York in June, Megan Fox's fiancée injured himself when he broke a champagne flute over his head. He explained the following night on the "Late Night With Seth Meyer" show that the incident left him with a gash above his eye.

Kelly is currently touring the United States with his next show taking place in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Saturday. He will conclude his domestic shows next week and then head overseas until the middle of October.