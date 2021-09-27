Machine Gun Kelly fights with audience member who shoved him at at Louder Than Life Festival

Machine Gun Kelly found himself in the middle of another feud over the weekend.

While performing at the Louder Than Life Festival in Louisville, Kentucky, on Saturday, the "Bloody Valentine" singer got into it with a concertgoer.

The feud seemingly broke out after an unidentified man in the crowd shoved MGK, 31, as he was singing.

Security got involved – and so did MGK, who threw what appeared to be a punch. It’s unclear from the video whether the singer’s fist made contact with the man.

MGK managed to finish performing the rest of his set after security pulled him away.

Reps for MGK did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment, while Louder Than Life Festival had no comment.

MGK’s physical altercation wasn’t the only moment that made headlines from his set, however. The "Drunk Face" singer received mixed reactions from the crowd, with some booing him as he took the stage earlier that night.

In another viral video from the festival, the crowd can be heard chanting "you suck" before rolling into an endless chorus of loud boos. The video also shows a section of concertgoers holding up their middle fingers directly at MGK’s stage.

"The Dirt" star sounded defeated at one point, saying, "Well, enjoy the rest of the concert."

Despite videos showing otherwise, MGK took to Twitter to slam reports he was booed off stage.

"I don’t know why the media lies in their narrative against me all the time but all I saw was 20,000 amazing fans at the festival singing every word and 20 angry ones," the self-proclaimed "blonde don" wrote.

MGK’s tweet included a video from a fan who was closer to the stage, alongside a crowd of people who were singing along and actually enjoying the set.

The festival’s hard rock audience response to MGK is likely due to him trashing Slipknot at another music festival earlier this month.

Not only did MGK call the band "old, weird dudes with masks" but he also told the crowd he was happy he wasn’t "50 years old, wearing a f–kin’ weird mask on a f–kin’ stage."