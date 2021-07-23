Machine Gun Kelly appears to shade his own movie in cryptic tweet

Is Machine Gun Kelly shading his own movie?

The 31-year-old musician, whose real name is Colson Baker, made a comment about "trash" movies on Friday days after he and his girlfriend Megan Fox skipped the premiere of their latest movie, "Midnight in the Switchgrass."

Fox had skipped the event due to the "rise in COVID cases," a rep for the actress told People magazine. It's unclear if Kelly skipped for the same reason.

"If i don’t talk or tweet about a movie i’m barely in it’s because it’s [trash emoji]," he tweeted.

It's unclear if Machine Gun Kelly was specifically talking about "Midnight in the Switchgrass" as he didn't mention any movie titles in the cryptic tweet.

A rep for the star did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Earlier this week, Lala Kent appeared to post a thinly-veiled criticism aimed at Fox after the actress skipped out on attending the premiere. Kent is engaged to the movie's director Randall Emmett.

According to the Daily Mail , the "Vanderpump Rules" star appeared to jab Fox by posing in front of one of the posters for the movie and covering up Fox's credit with the words: "So excited for this!"

However, Kent later clarified the photo and denied any jabs, telling USA Today: "My mother took the picture of a special moment in my fiancé’s life. In no way was it meant to shade anyone. I like Megan; she has been nothing but kind to me. I’m grateful she supported Randall in his directorial debut. I’m very proud of them both."

Fox and Machine Gun Kelly reportedly began seeing each other while the two were filming "Midnight in the Switchgrass."

The actress, who was married to actor Brian Austin Green at the time, went on to file for divorce in November.

Fox News' Melissa Roberto contributed to this report.