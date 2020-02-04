Lyssa Chapman, Dog the Bounty Hunter's daughter, charged with harassment following arrest

Lyssa Chapman, daughter of Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman, has received her charges following her arrest.

The reality star, 32, was arrested in Honolulu, Hawaii, last week and has officially been charged with two counts of harassment, Fox News can confirm.

Lyssa allegedly harassed two people, a man and a woman. TMZ reports that the woman is Lyssa's girlfriend. Per the outlet, it is currently unclear what Lyssa's relationship is to the man she allegedly harassed.

'DOG THE BOUNTY HUNTER' CAST MEMBER ARRESTED AFTER DUANE CHAPMAN'S DAUGHTER CALLS COPS ON HIM

Lyssa was also initially booked for resisting arrest but was not ultimately charged with that offense, according to TMZ.

DOG THE BOUNTY HUNTER NOT DATING FAMILY FRIEND

She was released on $600 bail after her Jan. 30 arrest and is due back in court on Feb. 27.

Just a few weeks earlier, another castmember of Duane Chapman's show was arrested.

Justin Bihag, who was referred to as Duane's nephew on the show, was arrested in Colorado on suspicion of violating a protective order prohibiting substance use.

DOG THE BOUNTY HUNTER'S DAUGHTER BONNIE CHAPMAN WEARS MOM BETH'S ASHES: 'SHE'S STILL WITH ME'

TMZ also reported that Lyssa was responsible for informing the police of Bihag's alleged parole violation.

Officers reportedly arrived on the scene and discovered that Bihag smelled of alcohol and noticed signs of marijuana use throughout the house.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bihag allegedly called Chapman, who tried to calm him down, to no avail. Lyssa reportedly heard of Bihag's behavior through a third party and felt obligated to inform the police.

A rep for Duane Chapman did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report