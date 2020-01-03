Dog the Bounty Hunter's daughter wears mom Beth's ashes: 'She's still with me'

On New Year’s Day, Bonnie Chapman — the daughter of Beth and Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman — offered a poignant reflection on 2019 and revealed what she eventually did with her mother’s ashes following her death.

In a “Goodbye 2019” post from her Instagram, Bonnie shared a lengthy message in which she noted the year “[took] the cake for being the worst year of my life.”

From the death of her mother, Beth Chapman, and best friend Elysia’s suicide, to her dog’s death, Bonnie spoke candidly on the tragic events that pervaded her tumultuous year.

“January 11th was one of the worst days of my life, my best friend Elysia had taken her own life. I had promised her that I would be there to scare away her demons, to hold her when she felt like the world was crumbling, but I wasn’t able to be there for her,” Bonnie lamented. “I never had lost a friend before. I still miss her everyday, she had the voice of an angel and made me laugh more than anyone else.”

Bonnie also noted, “My dog back in Hawaii LBJ passed away after a major surgery. I didn’t give him the life he deserved. I loved him so dearly.”

Alongside the tragic events, Bonnie revealed that she “came out of the closet this year, which was honestly so liberating” and also received stitches following a bloody kitchen accident. But perhaps the most noteworthy of her 2019 struggles was the passing of her mother, Beth Chapman.

On the day of her passing, Bonnie noted in her post that “we weren’t really prepared” for her death.

"Seeing my mother in her hospital bed, skin and bones, it shook me to my core. To see her so weak was one of the worst things I have ever experienced,” she wrote. “My mother had woken up [from her medically-induced coma] at one point, I apologized for being such a brat and she shook her head and assured me I wasn’t. That’s my last memory with her.”

Bonnie also revealed what they did with Beth’s ashes, noting, “I’m sad to never see her again, but I wear her ashes around my neck everyday since. She’s still with me.”

Beth passed away on June 26 after a two-year battle with stage 2 throat cancer. Beth was first diagnosed with throat cancer in November 2017. She underwent successful surgery, but doctors months later told her the cancer had returned.

Husband Duane, 66, announced her passing on Twitter, writing, "It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side."

