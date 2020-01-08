Dog the Bounty Hunter not dating family friend: report

Despite recent reports, it appears that Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman is not dating family friend Moon Angell after the death of his wife, Beth, in June.

Rumors of a romance began to swirl after Chapman, 66, posted a photo of himself and Angell cuddled up on Instagram on Tuesday.

"Thank you MOON!!!!" He captioned the photo.

However, a source close to the reality star told People that they are not dating after all.

“Moon has been a family friend to Beth and Dog for years,” said the source. “Since Beth’s death, she has stepped in to help Dog in his time of need. There will never be another Beth.”

Last month, Chapman's daughter Lyssa tore into Angell on Twitter in response to a report that the two were dating.

"You’re disgusting woman," Lyssa tweeted. "Any person who moves in on a man weeks after losing his wife, who you were supposed to be a 'friend' to, is the lowest scum on the planet - Which for you wasn’t that far of a step down from where you were before. God will get you MARY!!!"

Angell defended herself in a since-deleted tweet, but Lyssa, 32, fired back.

She wrote: “I know you don’t know this. But he’s my dad you dummy. Riding is coat tail. B---h please. Lol. You’re dumb. Keep talking s--t about his baby and see how far that gets you.”

On Monday, Lyssa again tweeted, claiming that her late stepmother offered a warning about Angell before her passing.

“My dad is a GROWN A-- MAN. His money. His dynasty," said Lyssa. "But you can guarantee that my name is not going down in history as a person who supported this.”

Reps for Chapman did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.