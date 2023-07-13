Luke Combs surprises hospitalized teen with concert tickets: 'We are thankful and blessed'

Country music star Luke Combs is bringing joy to dozens of patients at a children’s hospital in North Carolina after surprising them with tickets to his upcoming concert.

Gavin Clampitt, a 13-year-old boy who is suffering from a traumatic brain injury , expressed his heartwarming gratitude with tears of joy. He was so overwhelmed by Combs' generosity, he was practically speechless during his appearance with his parents on "The Story" last week.

"He had a 7% chance of survival and he is one of the strongest people that I know," Gavin's mom Crystal Clampitt told "The Story," "He's definitely a fighter."

Doctors were not sure if the young teen would be able to speak again following his injury, but the boy, who is overcoming all odds, said he remembers his mom almost spit out a chicken nugget at him when she heard him speak.

"(It was) very emotional," his other mom Kelsey White said.

Gavin looks forward to hearing Luke Combs sing his favorite song "Fast Car" at the concert .

"We are so, so thankful and blessed," White told Fox News. "He is excited."