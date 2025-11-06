Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz wartime letters expose jealousy and trust issues in 'I Love Lucy' stars' marriage

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Never-before-seen letters between "I Love Lucy" stars Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz are giving fans a deeper glimpse into the iconic couple's love story.

Ball and Arnaz were married for 20 years, but their storybook romance began with deep emotion, insecurity and enduring affection, as shown in the new book, "Lucy & Desi: The Love Letters."

The book of letters, released Nov. 4, features notes mostly written during World War II – shortly after they got married. Several earlier notes show their story went much deeper than Hollywood glamour. Ball and Arnaz notoriously struggled in their marriage, with the actor having multiple affairs. The two often split up, just to get back together. They eventually ended their relationship for good in 1960.

The intimate writings between Ball and Arnaz reveal a tale of jealousy, faith and forgiveness that shaped America’s favorite TV couple.

Oct. 27, 1940

In one of her earliest letters, Ball begged Arnaz not to give in to temptation while touring with his band.

"Desi Arnaz – you never answer anything in my letters! Do you throw them away and forget what I write about? I’m trying to get this wire off to you – and I’ll be all sad myself tonite if I haven’t had a wire in answer," Ball wrote in a handwritten letter.

She added, "Please don’t jeopardize the next few months with these awful dames I dislike so – Please don’t prefer them instead of me – really darling it won’t be worth it – Are you taking care of yourself? Are you getting any rest? Wish I could really have a chance to try to make you happy – without counting every hour with you – like two condemned criminals."

Ball also asked Arnaz to be more open about his day-to-day life.

"No – I can’t say goodbye yet – have a few more minutes I think – tell me darling – can’t you be just a little more explicit in your letters – your next one – and tell me really what you do think about me – while you’re bouncing around New York. Can’t you tell me what goes on in your mind even one day – as I tell you – not just what you do + when you do it – but – just as I ask you so often out here – what please are you thinking – about us I mean – Gotta go now – all my love to you my baby."

June 7, 1943

By 1943, the couple was still grappling with trust issues. The "Here's Lucy" star committed to taking Catholic catechism lessons to prepare for the couple's second wedding. Ball and Arnaz would marry a second time in a formal ceremony on June 19, 1949.

"Listen, I have a very special and, to me, very important request," Ball wrote to Arnaz at the time. "Besure and answer this if I don’t get your answer over the phone before your letter arrives. I am starting 2 weeks instruction with Father English tonite or tomorrow – whenever he can make it. And so please as a very nice gesture – and in keeping with that I’m doing – will you for two weeks – that’s all – just two weeks – erase all superstition from your mind?"

"Please Desi – don’t get mad at me for just two weeks," she pleaded. "Please don’t have any disbeliefs about me at all. Just take everything out of your mind that bothers you and wash it nice + clean – Just give me a clean slate for a couple of weeks anyway – and then if you want to go back to mistrusting me after that – you may. But while I’m working with Father English – let that be your contribution. Please? I have to have a thorough + direct answer on this right away Desi. And if you don’t think you can do it – easily for 2 weeks then I can’t start with Father English. So let me know."

June 11, 1943, from Camp Anza

Arnaz responded to Ball's pleadings with humility and affection.

"I’m very proud of you for starting on your instructions with Father English, as soon as you are ready we’ll get marry," Arnaz's response letter read. "Would you marry me again sweetheart, I love you now more than the first time, and I’m also proud of you and I’m in love with you and I’m sure we’ll have at least a couple of kids, and there is nothing that I would like better."

Despite their renewed vows, Ball and Arnaz’s tumultuous relationship ultimately ended with their 1960 divorce.

Ball married comedian Gary Morton in 1961 while Arnaz moved on in 1963 with Edith "Edie" Mack Hirsch.

