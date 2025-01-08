PHOTO GALLERY: Palisades fire before and after

A restaurant in Pacific Palisades burns overnight. The wildfire in Pacific Palisades, which began Tuesday, Jan. 7, quickly spread due to the Santa Ana winds in the Los Angeles area. Hundreds of homes and vehicles have been destroyed, and thousands of people have been evacuated. Firefighters battled the blaze overnight, but it remains uncontrollable due to the strong winds. As of now, Cal Fire reports that approximately 3,000 acres of land have been damaged.