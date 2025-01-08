Go Back
Move Back
ADVERTISEMENT
Skip
  • Published
    18 Images

    PHOTO GALLERY: Palisades fire before and after

    A photo gallery showing the devastation caused by the Pacific Palisades wildfire that has wreaked havoc across Los Angeles.

    Start Slideshow
  • cafe vida after
    A restaurant in Pacific Palisades burns overnight. The wildfire in Pacific Palisades, which began Tuesday, Jan. 7, quickly spread due to the Santa Ana winds in the Los Angeles area. Hundreds of homes and vehicles have been destroyed, and thousands of people have been evacuated. Firefighters battled the blaze overnight, but it remains uncontrollable due to the strong winds. As of now, Cal Fire reports that approximately 3,000 acres of land have been damaged.
    read more
    Michael Ho Wai Lee/Sipa via AP / AP Images
  • cafe vida before
    Cafe Vida before the Palisades fire
    read more
    Google / Google Maps
  • bank of america before
    Bank of America before the Palisades fire.
    read more
    Google / Google Maps
  • bank of america after
    A fire-damaged Bank of America branch after the Palisades fire swept through the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025.
    read more
    Eugene Garcia/AP / AP Images
  • Altadena Community Church before
    Altadena Community Church before the Palisades fire.
    read more
    Google / Google Maps
  • Before and after pictures of the Palisades fire
    Fire explodes out a window of the Altadena Community Church Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in the downtown Altadena section of Pasadena, Calif.
    read more
    Chris Pizzello/AP / AP Images
  • gas station before fire
    Shell gas station before the Palisades fire.
    read more
    Google / Google Maps
  • shell gas station after
    A Shell gas station is pictured as powerful winds fueling devastating wildfires in the Los Angeles area force people to evacuate in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of west Los Angeles, Calif., Jan. 8, 2025.
    read more
    Mike Blake/Reuters / Reuters
  • hair salon before
    A hair salon before the Palisades fire.
    read more
    Google / Google Maps
  • hair salon after
    A business burns while the Palisades fire sweeps through the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025.
    read more
    Etienne Laurent/AP / AP Images
  • wine and spirits before the fire
    Palisades Wine and Spirits before the Palisades fire.
    read more
    Google / Google Maps
  • wine and spirits after the fire
    The Palisades fire burns behind a liquor store in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025.
    read more
    Etienne Laurent/AP / AP Images
  • malibu home before
    Malibu beachfront home before the Palisades fire.
    read more
    Google / Google Maps
  • beachfront home after the fire
    Dozens of beachfront homes in Malibu, Calif., were destroyed in the Palisades fire Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. High winds escalated the spread of several blazes across Southern California.
    read more
    David Crane/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Beachfront home before the fire
    A Malibu beachfront home before the Palisades fire.
    read more
    Google / Google Maps
  • Before and after pictures of the Palisades fire
    Beachfront homes are devastated by the Palisades fire on PCH Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Malibu, Calif.
    read more
    Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Rosenthal wine tasting before the fire
    Rosenthal Wine Tasting in Malibu before the Palisades fire.
    read more
    Google / Google Maps
  • ROSENTHAL wine tasting after
    Rosenthal Wine Tasting along Pacific Coast Highway after the Palisades fire swept through Malibu Tuesday.
    read more
    Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Published
    18 Images

    PHOTO GALLERY: Palisades fire before and after

    A photo gallery showing the devastation caused by the Pacific Palisades wildfire that has wreaked havoc across Los Angeles.

    Start Over
    See More Slideshows
Move Forward
  • PHOTO GALLERY: Palisades fire before and after
  • cafe vida after
  • cafe vida before
  • bank of america before
  • bank of america after
  • Altadena Community Church before
  • Before and after pictures of the Palisades fire
  • gas station before fire
  • shell gas station after
  • hair salon before
  • hair salon after
  • wine and spirits before the fire
  • wine and spirits after the fire
  • malibu home before
  • beachfront home after the fire
  • Beachfront home before the fire
  • Before and after pictures of the Palisades fire
  • Rosenthal wine tasting before the fire
  • ROSENTHAL wine tasting after
Thumbnail View
Image 0 of 18