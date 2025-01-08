Move Back
PHOTO GALLERY: Palisades fire before and after
A photo gallery showing the devastation caused by the Pacific Palisades wildfire that has wreaked havoc across Los Angeles.
- A restaurant in Pacific Palisades burns overnight. The wildfire in Pacific Palisades, which began Tuesday, Jan. 7, quickly spread due to the Santa Ana winds in the Los Angeles area. Hundreds of homes and vehicles have been destroyed, and thousands of people have been evacuated. Firefighters battled the blaze overnight, but it remains uncontrollable due to the strong winds. As of now, Cal Fire reports that approximately 3,000 acres of land have been damaged.read more
- Cafe Vida before the Palisades fireread more
- Bank of America before the Palisades fire.read more
- A fire-damaged Bank of America branch after the Palisades fire swept through the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025.read more
- Altadena Community Church before the Palisades fire.read more
- Fire explodes out a window of the Altadena Community Church Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in the downtown Altadena section of Pasadena, Calif.read more
- Shell gas station before the Palisades fire.read more
- A Shell gas station is pictured as powerful winds fueling devastating wildfires in the Los Angeles area force people to evacuate in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of west Los Angeles, Calif., Jan. 8, 2025.read more
- A hair salon before the Palisades fire.read more
- A business burns while the Palisades fire sweeps through the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025.read more
- Palisades Wine and Spirits before the Palisades fire.read more
- The Palisades fire burns behind a liquor store in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025.read more
- Malibu beachfront home before the Palisades fire.read more
- Dozens of beachfront homes in Malibu, Calif., were destroyed in the Palisades fire Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. High winds escalated the spread of several blazes across Southern California.read more
- A Malibu beachfront home before the Palisades fire.read more
- Beachfront homes are devastated by the Palisades fire on PCH Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Malibu, Calif.read more
- Rosenthal Wine Tasting in Malibu before the Palisades fire.read more
- Rosenthal Wine Tasting along Pacific Coast Highway after the Palisades fire swept through Malibu Tuesday.read more
