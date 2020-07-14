Lori Loughlin asks judge to reduce $1 million bond, arguing there's 'no indication' she'll flee

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli are asking a federal judge to reduce their bond in the college admissions scandal case from $1 million to $100,000, arguing that they are not flight risks.

The Hollywood couple has already pleaded guilty to paying money to get their two daughters enrolled at the University of Southern California as members of the crew team despite neither girl actually participating in the sport. They’re due in court in Boston, Mass. in August for final sentencing but have reportedly asked Judge Nathaniel Gorton to reduce their $1 million bonds, secured by their property, to $100,000.

“There is no indication that Defendants will flee rather than face sentencing,” Loughlin’s legal team wrote, according to the Boston Herald. “An unsecured bond, coupled with sufficient assets to collect upon, provides the same incentive for Defendants to appear in this case, which they will of course continue to do.”

Gorton previously told them to appear in court next month where he will make his final decision regarding a plea deal they struck after maintaining their innocence for more than a year as the case was ongoing.

Loughlin pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, while Giannulli pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and to honest services wire and mail fraud.

According to the terms of their agreement, Loughlin would serve two months and pay a $150,000 fine along with two years of supervised release and 100 hours of community service. Giannulli, meanwhile, would serve five months in prison, pay a $250,000 fine with two years of supervised release and 250 hours of community service.

The duo has been accused of arranging a total collective payment of $500,000 to scam mastermind William “Rick” Singer to get their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella, recruited to USC as athletes.

They mark the 23rd and 24th parents to plead guilty in the college admissions scandal, which came to light last year and saw parents pay large sums to scam mastermind Singer to get their kids admitted to the school of their choice through various allegedly fraudulent means.

“Under the plea agreements filed today, these defendants will serve prison terms reflecting their respective roles in a conspiracy to corrupt the college admissions process and which are consistent with prior sentences in this case. We will continue to pursue accountability for undermining the integrity of college admissions,” United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling said in a statement at the time of their plea.