Lori Loughlin’s husband Mossimo Giannulli released early from home confinement: report

Lori Loughlin’s husband Mossimo Giannulli has been released from home confinement and is free to roam about as he pleases.

The fashion designer, 57, was sprung from prison earlier this month some three weeks before his five-month prison sentence ended, and was to carry out the remainder of the term at home, which would have seen him freed on April 17.

Back in January, a judge denied Giannulli's request to finish his sentence under "home confinement" after being placed in solitary confinement due to COVID-19 restrictions.

In his court filing, Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton said that while Giannulli's conditions behind bars were "more onerous than they would have been but for the pandemic," there was insufficient cause to release him to home custody.

Fast forward to Friday, Giannulli’s day has come and he was released one day early," TMZ reported Friday. The reason being is it’s fairly a common practice to grant release of an inmate on the last preceding weekday if their "date" falls on a weekend – thus the Federal Bureau of Prison have wiped their hands with Giannulli and he’s now a free man.

Online prison records viewed by Fox News last month confirmed that Gianulli was transferred to RRM Long Beach, a residential re-entry facility.

Giannulli reported to a federal prison in Lompoc near Santa Barbara in November, nearly one month after Loughlin reported to FCI Dublin to complete her two-month sentence.

Back in August, Loughlin and Giannulli pleaded guilty to charges stemming from $500,000 payments to scam mastermind William "Rick" Singer to get their daughters recruited onto the University of Southern California crew team. The two had never participated in the sport.

In a plea agreement, Loughlin agreed to serve two months and pay a $150,000 fine, along with two years of supervised release and 100 hours of community service. Giannulli agreed to pay a $250,000 fine with two years of supervised release and 250 hours of community service, in addition to a five-month sentence.

The fashion designer addressed the court during his sentencing hearing in August and expressed regret for his involvement in the scandal.

"I do deeply regret ... the harm that my actions have caused my daughters, my wife and others. I take full responsibility for my conduct, I'm ready to accept consequences and move forward with the lessons I've learned from this experience," Giannulli said.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristen Kearney called the five month-sentence "appropriate." Kearney dubbed Giannulli's crime more than "just overzealous parenting."

Attorneys for Loughlin and Giannulli did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Fox News' Melissa Roberto contributed to this report.