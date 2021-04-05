Olivia Jade Giannulli and siblings picked up Mossimo Giannulli from jail

Olivia Jade Giannulli and her siblings had a special errand to run Friday when their father, Mossimo Giannulli, was released from prison.

The famed designer and husband of actress Lori Loughlin was released early from his five-month sentence for taking part in the college admission scandal. Loughlin, 55, has already served her time.

In addition to Olivia Jade, 21, Giannulli shared a 22-year-old daughter, Isabella Rose, with Loughlin and a son in his 30s, Gianni, from a previous relationship.

The three siblings went together to pick up their father, Gianni told Extra recently. They picked him up as early as possible, at 8:30 a.m.

Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose initially planned on allowing Gianni to pick their father up alone, but changed their mind last minute and surprised their father.

The siblings spent the night in a hotel in Santa Barbara County on Thursday night in order to avoid Los Angeles traffic.

According to Extra's report, Giannulli "lost it" upon seeing his three kiddos.

Upon his three-week early release, it was reported that Giannulli had moved to a halfway house, but Gianni told the outlet otherwise, explaining that they stopped at a halfway house only to pick up an ankle bracelet the designer will have to wear while he completes his sentence at home.

Before Friday afternoon, Giannulli and Loughlin -- who had overlapping prison sentences, had not seen one another in more than six months.

In addition to his time behind bars, Giannulli was sentenced to pay a $250,000 fine with two years of supervised release and 250 hours of community service. He served nearly 60 days of his sentence in a medium-security prison rather than the camp to which he had been sentenced, Extra reported.

Giannulli's prison sentence will be completed in mid-April via in-home confinement.