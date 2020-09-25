Lori Loughlin's husband granted approval to serve prison sentence at California's Lompoc facility

It appears Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, can breathe sighs of relief, as the two have each received a judge's approval to serve their prison sentences at the facilities of their choice.

In federal court documents obtained by Fox News, a Massachusetts federal judge approved Giannulli's former request to serve out his prison sentence at U.S. Penitentiary Lompoc.

The documents, first reported by Us Weekly, show a judge agreed to have Giannulli "designated to a facility closest to his home in southern California, preferably FCI-Lompoc, commensurate with the appropriate security level."

The institution's website states that it is a medium-level security prison with an adjacent minimum security satellite camp.

In early September, a judge approved Loughlin's request to serve her time at California's Victorville prison. It appears Loughlin and Giannulli have yet to turn themselves into their respective facilities but have until Nov. 19 to do so.

The former "Fuller House" star and her fashion designer husband were sentenced to two months and five months, respectively, by Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton last month. The sentences are in line with the terms of their plea deals laid out months ago.

Reports state that Victorville consists of a "low-security prison camp for 300 inmates." Loughlin may also lead a life of luxury while behind bars, as the facility reportedly offers hobby classes including pilates, ceramics, spin and more.

The actress and Giannulli were two of the highest-profile defendants in the nationwide college admissions scandal, which exposed the rich and famous paying big bucks in schemes designed to get their kids into the nation's most prestigious colleges and universities. On Aug. 21, Loughlin faced the judge in a sentencing hearing over Zoom in which she apologized for her role in the scandal.

"I made an awful decision. I went along with a plan to give my daughters an unfair advantage in the college admissions process and in doing so I ignored my intuition and allowed myself to be swayed from my moral compass,” she said. “I have great faith in God, and I believe in redemption and I will do everything in my power to redeem myself and use this experience as a catalyst to do good.”

The famous couple initially pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from $500,000 payments to scam mastermind William “Rick” Singer to get their daughters, Isabella and Olivia Jade, recruited onto the University of Southern California's crew team. The two have never participated in the sport.

In May, the duo shocked many when they changed course and agreed to plead guilty, like fellow celebrity in the scandal, Felicity Huffman. The "Desperate Housewives" actress served 11 days of a planned two-week sentence for similar crimes.

As a part of her sentence, Loughlin must complete 100 hours of community service as well as pay a $150,000 fine and a $100 assessment. Loughlin has 60 days from her Aug. 21 sentencing date to pay the hefty fine in a lump sum payment.

In addition to being handed five months in prison, Giannulli was ordered to pay a $250,000 fine with two years of supervised release and 250 hours of community service.