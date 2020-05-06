Lori Loughlin's 'Full House' co-star Dave Coulier says he 'will be there for her forever' amid scandal drama

Lori Loughlin will always have a family in her "Full House" co-stars.

Amid the actress's alleged involvement in the college admissions scandal, Dave Coulier, who played Joey Gladstone on the iconic sitcom, is speaking out in support of her.

“I really can’t comment on it, but we love her dearly,” Coulier, 60, told Us Weekly. “And however this kind of turns out, we’re there for her. The images that people see aren’t always what is true. And Lori is one of my closest and dearest friends on the planet, and it’s really unfortunate that this has happened, and I will be there for her forever.”

LORI LOUGHLIN CONFIDENT HER COLLEGE ADMISSIONS SCANDAL CASE WILL BE DROPPED

Both Coulier and Loughlin, 55, reprised their roles as Joey and Aunt Becky for Netflix's "Fuller House," Netflix's spinoff of "Full House."

Loughlin was not present for the filming of the show's final season, which Coulier said was "really sad."

“It didn’t feel right,” he told the outlet.

Similarly, Andrea Barber, who appeared in both shows, said that she felt there was a "hole on our set" without Loughlin present.

LORI LOUGHLIN'S COLLEGE ADMISSIONS JUDGE ADDRESSES 'TROUBLING,' 'DISTURBING' ALLEGATIONS AGAINST PROSECUTORS

“It’s very sad. She was a big part of 'Fuller House.' She wasn’t in every episode, but her presence was definitely felt. We loved every single time she came on the set. So we have definitely felt her absence this season,” Barber, 43, said during an appearance on Us Magazine’s “Watch With Us” podcast in November 2019.

“We wish it wasn’t that way, and we wish she could be here because it definitely feels like there’s a hole in our hearts and a hole on our set,” Barber said. “But we understand that this is the decision that was made, and we respect it. But she’s always in our hearts forever. Every time we step on stage, she’s in our hearts.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Justice Department announced in October 2019 that Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli, along with nine other parents, were indicted on additional federal charges related to bribery. A grand jury in Boston indicted them on charges of trying to bribe officials at an organization that receives at least $10,000 in federal funding.

Loughlin and Giannulli previously pleaded not guilty to the expanded charges. The duo has been accused of arranging a total collective payment of $500,000 to William “Rick” Singer to get their daughters recruited to USC as athletes on the crew team, despite never having participated in the sport.

The charge of conspiracy to commit federal program bribery carries a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. The couple was previously hit with charges of money laundering and conspiracy that could land them behind bars for 40 years if convicted on all of them.

Fox News' Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report