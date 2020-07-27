Lori Loughlin has 'very low-key' birthday plans ahead of sentencing in college admissions scandal: report

Lori Loughlin is keeping things simple when she turns 56 on Tuesday as she awaits sentencing for her role in the college admissions scandal, according to a new report.

"Lori's plan is to spend her birthday with family and to keep it very low-key," a source told "Entertainment Tonight" (ET) on Monday of the actress' plans leading up to her and co-defendant, fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli’s public sentencing next month.

"Her priorities have shifted since this crisis began, and she feels as long as they are together, it will be perfect," the insider added. "She has been the face of this college scandal and it has taken a huge hit to her career, so at this point, Mossimo and the girls are being very supportive of her."

News of the “Fuller House” star’s stated birthday plans comes two weeks after Loughlin and Giannulli reportedly sold their palatial Bel-Air mansion for $10 million under their initial asking price.

The pair listed their Bel-Air home in January for $28.65 million, ET previously reported, but sold the sprawling mansion for an estimated $18 million to Tinder co-founder Justin Mateen, according to Variety, which cited sources in identifying the estimated sale price.

Furthermore, the insider relayed to ET on Monday that Loughlin is trying to ready herself for her August 21 sentencing -- and isn’t dwelling on factors that are out of her hands.

"This has been a long road, and waiting for their sentencing has been painfully stressful. She is exhausted and is ready to get past this point,” the source told the outlet. “She's spending time with her family and trying her very best not to think about what lies ahead because she realizes at this point it’s out of her hands."

Added the source: "Her focus is to spend as much quality time with her daughters as possible as she knows she might not see them for a while. They don’t want to focus on the negative and are doing their very best to avoid spending the last days in fear of what's to come."

The couple also recently parted ways with the Bel-Air Country Club, TMZ reported last month. The club's board voted unanimously to suspend their memberships in the wake of their guilty pleas but will allow them to return after serving their prison terms.

Loughlin pleaded guilty in May to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and mail fraud, while Giannulli pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud.

The duo was accused of arranging a total collective payment of $500,000 to William "Rick" Singer to get their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella, recruited and admitted to the University of Southern California (USC) as athletes on the crew team, despite never having participated in the sport.

Per the terms of their agreement, Loughlin would serve two months and pay a $150,000 fine along with two years of supervised release and 100 hours of community service. Giannulli, meanwhile, would serve five months in prison, pay a $250,000 fine with two years of supervised release and 250 hours of community service.

Although the couple officially pleaded guilty, the judge neither rejected nor accepted the terms of their plea agreement, saying he'll issue an official ruling after reviewing pre-sentencing reports.

Among the parents who have already pleaded guilty in the case is former “Desperate Housewives” star Felicity Huffman. She served almost two weeks in prison after she admitted to paying $15,000 to have someone correct her daughter’s entrance exam answers.

