Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli resign from exclusive country club after member backlash: report

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli have resigned from their exclusive Bel-Air Country Club after controversy arose from their recent plea in the college admissions scandal.

On May 22, the famous couple officially changed their plea from not guilty to guilty, after hammering out an agreement that will see them serve time in prison. The move marked a change in their defense after maintaining their innocence for more than a year.

The decision caused the club's board of directors to unanimously vote to suspend the famous couple until they finished serving their time.

However, numerous club members reportedly weren't happy with that action, which then caused Loughlin and Giannulli to decide to resign and avoid the drama altogether.

An insider told People that they feel they’ve “lost friends ever since the college scandal unfolded.”

"The club has been an important part of their social life for a long time. They didn’t want to resign, but also felt they didn’t want to be a part of drama and hostility," the insider told the outlet. "They were upset about it but felt like they had no choice. They didn’t feel welcomed."

The source added: “People have been very critical about their actions. The backlash has been intense. They have been members of the country club for many years. Their current house even overlooks the golf course. Many of their friends are members as well."

In a letter penned by the club’s past president, Michael Gallagher, that was obtained by TMZ, he rebuked the Bel-Air Country Club Board of Directors’ decision to only suspend the duo until their sentence was served.

“This unprecedented board decision to allow felons to continue as members causes irreparable reputational harm to the Club and its members," he wrote.

"The board action, taken on behalf of the Club's membership, now establishes our Club as a place of refuge and comfort for known felons," he added. "This matter is already well known in the golfing world, domestically and internationally, and our Club has become a laughingstock."

Although the couple officially pleaded guilty, the judge neither rejected nor accepted the terms of their plea agreement, saying he'll issue an official ruling after reviewing pre-sentencing reports. The couple is scheduled for official sentencing on Aug. 21 at 2:30 p.m. for Loughlin and 11:00 a.m. for Giannulli.

Loughlin pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, while Giannulli pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and to honest services wire and mail fraud.

Per the terms of their agreement, Loughlin would serve two months and pay a $150,000 fine along with two years of supervised release and 100 hours of community service. Giannulli, meanwhile, would serve five months in prison, pay a $250,000 fine with two years of supervised release and 250 hours of community service.

The duo has been accused of arranging a total collective payment of $500,000 to William "Rick" Singer, founder of the Edge College & Career Network, to get their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella, recruited to the University of Southern California (USC) as athletes on the crew team, despite never having participated in the sport.