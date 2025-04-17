Liv Tyler found out Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler was her biological father at his concert

Liv Tyler found out that Steven Tyler was her biological father in the most rockstar way possible.

At the time, Liv believed that her father was fellow musician Todd Rundgren, but Tyler had begun coming around when she was about eight years old. Her mother, Bebe Buell, eventually took her to an Aerosmith concert, where Liv put the pieces together.

Liv met her sister, Mia, at the same concert, and the two recalled the moment during an episode of Kate and Oliver Hudson's podcast "Sibling Revelry."

Mia, whom Tyler shared with the late Cyrinda Foxe, and Liv met backstage for the first time at around eight and nine years old.

"I remember because there were no kids backstage," Mia, 46, said. "So, her and I just played hard that night. And we were at this VIP area, outside of the green rooms, and we were just like, you know, doing our eight- and nine-year-old thing, and this fan lady came up, and she was like, ‘Oh my god, you girls are so cute. Are you guys sisters?'"

"And we were like, ‘Yeah!’ And pretended we were sisters."

However, at that point in the night, Liv actually already knew that Tyler was her father and that Mia was her sister. Liv recalled watching the concert earlier in the evening from the audience and spotting Mia, who looked exactly like her. She confronted her mother about the look-a-like girl, and Buell confessed.

"I looked at my mom, and she just started crying," Liv recalled. "My mom was bawling, and I was like, ‘Is Steven my dad?’ and she just burst. She took me to a bench, and we sat on a bench at this, like, outdoor amphitheater, and she told me the whole story in the most sincere, beautiful way."

According to Liv, the two went backstage after the show – where she officially met Mia for the first time.

Mia's mom confirmed the news to her later that evening. However, the families didn't openly talk about the connection until much later.

At the time, Buell had been dating musician Todd Rundgren, who Liv believed was her father. Liv recalled that Buell and Rundgren "tried to be together for about two weeks" but "that didn't go well."

"I think it’s probably still very hard and painful," she told Hudson. "And I don’t speak to [Todd] enough. I love him, and I have brothers from him, and I had a whole family with them. But I was a kid, so it was really hard, because he was mad at my mom, and then suddenly Steven was there, and we did a paternity test, and it was positive, and so we moved to New York. I think I was 11 or 12."

Liv revealed that they were only allowed to discuss Tyler being her biological father after the positive paternity test.

Tyler is a father to four children – Liv and Mia, along with Chelsea and Taj. Tyler fathered Liv with Buell before his marriage to Foxe, who tied the knot with the rocker in 1978. Mia was born 18 months after Liv.

After his divorce from Foxe, Tyler married Teresa Barrick in 1988. The two welcomed their daughter Chelsea in 1989. Barrick and Tyler then welcomed their son, Taj, in 1991 before splitting in 2005.

