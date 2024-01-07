'Little Mermaid' actress Halle Bailey announces birth of son: 'Welcome to the world'

"Little Mermaid" star Halle Bailey announced on Instagram Saturday that she recently had a baby boy.

The child, who is named Halo, was born some time in 2023.

"even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son.. welcome to the world my halo," Bailey wrote in an Instagram post.

"the world is desperate to know you," the post added.

The 23-year-old mom shared a photo of her clutching her baby son's hand, who was wearing a bracelet that had his name engraved on it.

Bailey is currently in a relationship with rapper DDG. The new father called her a "super mom" in the post's comment section.

The actress's Instagram post, which garnered over 3 million likes, was flooded with congratulatory messages from colleagues and friends alike.

"Welcome to earth, Halo. We’ve been expecting you. congrats, mama!" rapper Nicki Minaj wrote on the post.

The "Snow White" reboot star Rachel Zegler also offered her congratulations to the new mom.

"welcome baby halo!!!!! and congratulations beautiful mama," Zegler said.

Bailey became an international star when she played the role of Ariel in Disney's 2023 remake of "The Little Mermaid". She has since appeared in the 2023 film "The Color Purple", which was released in the U.S. on Christmas Day.