Disney can't feel the love at the box office. And here's the reason why

Reports of weekend box office sales indicate Disney’s latest movie, "Wish," bombed at the box office over the Thanksgiving Day weekend, which usually ushers in the festive holiday blockbusters.

This is not the first Disney box office bust this year as Marvel’s "Ant-Man" sequel, "The Little Mermaid" remake, and the Indiana Jones sequel have proven the brand has taken a dive.

Disney has not produced a billion-dollar-making movie all year, a first since 2014, save the pandemic period. Disney has lost close to a billion dollars in sales and revenue this year alone.

We might be tempted to feel sorry for its investors, but Disney has turned its back, many times, on its audience by promoting in their films, in their products, and at their theme parks, an ideology that is antithetical to the family and particularly to people of faith.

Disney is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, and many wonder what Walt Disney, its founder, would think today of the company he created. We have asked the same about Sam Walton, the founder of Walmart.

These mega companies have forgotten their mission. In Disney’s case, it was to provide entertainment and information for "children of all ages."

In the early years, Walt Disney provided animated stories that lifted American spirits during the Depression and World War II and helped families in their daily lives. Today, the Disney Company has instead sought the approval of forces that oppose the family, that laugh at the very idea of traditional values and a Christian worldview.

Their number one goal is to make money, bowing to the corporate governing philosophy that forces companies to punish anyone who doesn’t go along with their leftist ideology.

According to Barrons, the largest ESG rating company, MSCI, "gives Disney an ‘A’ or ‘average,’ rating among 68 peers in media and entertainment, deeming the company a ‘leader’ on corporate governance, human capital development, and privacy and data security."

ESG stands for "Environmental, Social, and Governance" and is a set of standards used to measure, at its core, a company’s adherence to leftist policies. The more woke a company is – think Green New Deal policies, abortion travel policies, the LGBTQ+ agenda, trans activism, and diversity quotas – the better its ESG score and the more access the company attains for capital, credit and other financial perks.

Unelected and unaccountable investment functionaries like BlackRock’s Richard Fink, World Economic Forum executive chairman Klaus Schwab, the Federal Reserve, State Street, and the Securities and Exchange Commission are some of the individuals and entities driving the agenda to substitute their progressive beliefs for the values of the American people.

The economic pressure is real. Companies are increasingly changing internal policies to meet these standards, and the impact is all around us.

With Disney, we have seen it with its "pride month" propaganda and its pushing of the transgender agenda on little children in its films and television shows. We’ve seen the bowing to the climate change agenda and all it entails with shutting down energy production in the United States and relying on rogue nations like China, Russia and Iran for our supplies.

In short, ESG is a metric system being used by actors in the private sector to bring about ends like:

blacklisting pro-life elected officials,

discouraging business in states with pro-life laws,

pressuring businesses to cover hormonal or surgical interventions to look like the opposite sex,

steering retirement funds to support leftist policies,

shutting down banking for businesses because of their work for religious liberty, and

funneling resources to the dictatorial Chinese Communist Party.

Those who have advanced this agenda include the federal government, some state governments, asset managers, banks, proxy advisory firms, and activist investors and shareholders.

This agenda closely aligns with Democratic Party policy priorities to break capitalism and to push a socialist ideology that puts the government in control of our daily lives and chips away at our freedom. If you don’t submit, you will pay the price.

Oliver Anthony’s song "Rich Men North of Richmond" caught fire a few months ago because it struck a chord with people who feel they have no control over these forces.

The leftist ideology and policies are shoved down their throats by the media and entertainment (i.e., Disney), through the education system, through big corporations, through tech companies, and through politicians in Washington, and it is changing our culture, and not for the better.

Americans feel helpless to stop it.

There is hope, though. We have gained some ground this year, as with the Budweiser debacle, but we need to continue the pressure on corporations like Disney to go back to entertaining people, not pushing an ideology we don’t want or need.