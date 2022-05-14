Lisa Vanderpump says Dorit Kemsley lied about her not reaching out after robbery

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Lisa Vanderpump is speaking out after Dorit Kemsley alleged the former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star never reached out to her after her robbery.

"Setting record straight… Of course I reached out to PK," Vanderpump, 61, tweeted on Saturday, referring to Kemsley’s husband, Paul "PK" Kemsley.

"And yes … after [the] accident not a word … from any of them … but that’s OK, I had pillars of support."

The "Vanderpump Rules" founder came armed with proof of her encounter with Kemsley’s husband.

"I’m so sorry to hear what transpired," read the text. "Glad that you’re all safe."

On Wednesday’s episode of "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" Kemsley shared that she had not heard "a word" from Vanderpump since the burglary.

The home invasion occurred in October while Kemsley's husband PK was out of town. Kemsley had been sleeping at the time of the home invasion and had originally believed her children were coming to get into bed with her.

"All the sudden, I hear the door open. And I thought [it was] my kids. And then, I don't see them," Kemsley recalled during the premiere episode of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

"So I get out of my bed and that's when I saw not a little person but a big person. When he saw me, he panicked. And he charged at me, grabbed me, put me down [and said], 'Get down on the f---ing ground. I'm going to f---ing kill you.'"

The reality TV star claimed she was "begging" for her kids to be left alone.

"I was begging and begging and the other guy's going, 'Just f---ing kill her! Just f---ing kill her!'" she added.

The Los Angeles Police Department previously confirmed to Fox News Digital the burglary occurred at 10:50 pm on October 27. There were three male suspects and an unknown amount of property was stolen. Dorit was reportedly held at gunpoint during the incident.

Kemsley had just returned to her Encino Hills home after attending a wedding in London when the home robbery occurred.

The couple has lived in the 9,000-square-foot home since 2019. They purchased it for $6.475M.

