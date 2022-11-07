Lindsay Lohan speaks out after Aaron Carter's death: 'May he rest in peace'

Lindsay Lohan is speaking out on Aaron Carter’s death after he passed away on Saturday. He was 34.

Lohan, 36, shared that she still has a "lot of love" for Carter and his family after the stars briefly dated in the early 2000s.

"My heart goes out to his family and may he rest in peace," Lohan said of the late star to Entertainment Tonight. "And God bless him… and yeah, just [a] lot of love there."

Lindsay’s tribute comes after several celebrities spoke out about Carter’s death. Fox News Digital confirmed he was found dead at his home in Lancaster, California on Saturday.

Hillary Duff — who famously dated Carter in the early 2000s as well — took to Instagram over the weekend to remember the late star.

"I’m deeply sorry that life was so hard for you and that you had to struggle in-front of the whole world," Duff wrote. "You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent… boy did my teenage self love you deeply. Sending love to your family at this time. Rest easy."

Duff and Carter had an on and off relationship, with Carter making an appearance on Duff’s hit show, "Lizzie McGuire." Their relationship eventually came to an end around the same time Carter briefly dated Lohan.

Carter, who is the younger brother of the Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter, was known for his hit songs "I Want Candy" and "That's How I Beat Shaq."

Nick remembered his brother in an emotional post to Instagram. The 42-year-old wrote, "My heart has been broken today. Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded."

Nick continued, "I have always held onto the hope, that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed. Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss. But the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here."

Aaron's fiancée Melanie Martin released a statement on Saturday in which she said, "We are still in the process of accepting this unfortunate reality."

She continued, "Your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated."

Martin asked for privacy as the family grieves. Carter and Martin welcomed son Prince on Nov. 22, 2021.

Carter rose to fame at age nine after releasing his self-titled debut album in 1997. His follow-up album, 2000's "Aaron’s Party (Come Get It)," sold over three million copies in the U.S. and produced several hit singles including the title song, "I Want Candy" and "That's How I Beat Shaq".

Fox News Digital's Ashley Hume contributed to this report.