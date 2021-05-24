Lindsay Lohan to star in Netflix Christmas romcom as 'spoiled hotel heiress'

Lindsay Lohan is set to return to the screen.

The actress, who has only had limited acting roles for several years now, is set to star in a romantic comedy Christmas movie for Netflix, a rep for the star confirmed to Fox News.

According to a tweet from Netflix confirming the project, Lohan, 34, will play a "newly-engaged spoiled hotel heiress," who suffers from amnesia after a skiing accident.

The heiress finds herself being cared for by the good-looking, blue-collar lodge owner and his daughter in the days before Christmas.

No additional casting or release date has been set, though production will not begin until November, so it will be released in late 2022 at the earliest.

The movie will be directed by Janeen Damian, who also co-wrote the script with Michael Damian, Jeff Bonnett and Ron Oliver.

The film’s producers are MPCA’s Brad Krevoy and Riviera Films’ Michael Damian, while Amanda Phillips and Eric Jarboe will executive produce.

Lohan has been famous since she was a child, starring in remakes of "Parent Trap" and "Freaky Friday." The hit comedy "Mean Girls" – set for its own musical remake – also helped cement Lohan as Hollywood royalty.

After several troubled years, the star largely withdrew from acting, but has appeared on television several times over the last decade, including on "Eastbound & Down," "2 Broke Girls," and just earlier this year, on an episode of "Devil May Care."

On the film side, Lohan starred in "Among the Shadows" in 2019 and "The Canyons" in 2013.

According to Variety, Lohan has lived abroad in Europe and Dubai since the early 2010s when she inched out of the spotlight.

She also appeared on West End’s "Speed-the-Plow" in 2014 and starred in the reality series "Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club," which followed the star as she expanded her business in Greece. She was a panelist on the Australian version of "The Masked Singer" as well.