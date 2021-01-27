Lindsay Lohan asks TikTok user to take down her viral Cameo video

Lindsay Lohan asked TikTok user, @shhlana aka Alana, to take down a now-viral video the actress created for the college student on the app Cameo.

Alana told her followers on TikTok, "Guys, I think I’m going to have to come out to my parents soon" and then updated them revealing, "What if I got Lindsay Lohan to tell my parents? She’s on Cameo right now. And wouldn’t that be iconic?"

Lohan actually made the video but it wasn't what Alana expected. In the short clip, Lohan explains that she didn't think it was right for her to come out for Alana.

The "Freaky Friday" star said, "Hi, Alana, it’s Lindsay Lohan. I know that you are about to take a very big step in telling your parents who you truly are and what you want them to accept of you — and I think you should do it yourself. I think that coming from you, you’ll feel a lot of power and strength. And it’s important that you are who you truly are, and that you love yourself and that you can live by that and tell your parents that."

The video went viral and was posted on Twitter and Alana ended up coming out to her parents because she didn't want them to find out on the Internet.

"And they took it well," Alana said when she updated fans. "That’s good — I’m feeling really, really relieved."

Alana then told Variety in an interview that she later received a message from Lindsay Lohan's cameo account requesting the video not be shared publicly. "Hi! Just wanted to ask if you could take the cameo down because it was private for your use only," the message reportedly said.

A rep for Cameo told Variety, "The user has a license to share the unedited video."

Alana, who says she identifies as queer, explained when she posted Lohan's message in the first place. "My initial reaction was, ‘I know there are so many people out there who need to hear this message, who are also struggling whether or not to come out — whether or not to be true to themselves.’ I didn’t think it was gonna blow up — whoever saw it, that was enough for me," she said.

She plans on keeping up the Cameo to inspire others to be their authentic selves.