Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship gets rare praise from celebrity friends and even her ex

Call it what you want – a wild obsession or a love story for the ages – Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship over the past few months is getting people talking.

The pairing of these two superstars seems to have captivated the public, including celebrities. Several famous faces are doing something a bit taboo: talking about another famous person's relationship.

From Swift's inner circle to one of her ex-boyfriends, everyone seems to be cheering on her romance with Kelce.

GIGI HADID

Gigi Hadid was not tolerating the harsh remarks some media outlets were making about her not supporting Swift in her new relationship with the NFL tight end. Hadid responded to an Instagram post shared by celebrity blogger Perez Hilton, whose headline read "Gigi Hadid ‘Doesn’t Agree With The Way' Taylor Swift Is Handling Travis Kelce Romance!"

"I’m a couple days late to this tag," Hadid commented, "But didn’t the press try this last week w Selena [Gomez]? Let it be.. we are all over the moon for our girl. Period," she wrote.

Earlier in the month, Page Six ran a headline that said Swift's close friend, Selena Gomez, thought Swift was "moving too fast" with Kelce. Days later, Gomez was seen with not only Swift, but also Hadid, Cara Delevingne and several significant others of Kansas City Chiefs players, including Brittany Mahomes, in New York City.

CARA DELEVINGNE

Another member of Swift's illustrious girl squad, model Delevingne told E! News that she is "so, so happy" for Swift and Kelce. "There's definitely something very different about them," she suggested. "I'm always rooting for my girl."

TAYLOR LAUTNER

It's been several years since they dated, but Taylor Lautner now considers his ex-girlfriend Swift a friend. He commented on her relationship with Kelce, sharing "I'm excited for her."

"They seem like they're incredibly happy… As long as she's happy, I'm happy. She's crushing it in every aspect of her life right now and to be happy on that, you know, side of her life, nothing makes me more happy than that," he added.

HILARIE BURTON MORGAN

During one of her Argentina concerts, Swift changed the lyrics to her song "Karma" to reference Kelce. Video quickly circulated online, showing the sweet moment Kelce realized what his girl had done. "One Tree Hill" actress Hilarie Burton Morgan quickly retweeted footage of the sweet moment, adding her strong two cents.

"They are gonna have the most flannel lined, pie and red ribbon kinda Christmas," she wrote. "And then these babies are gonna be engaged by May," she predicted.

ANTONI POROWSKI

Television personality and cook Antoni Porowski accompanied Swift on one of many trips to Arrowhead Stadium to see Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs. Other stars in attendance were Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. When asked about his pal's relationship, the "Queer Eye" star said he "couldn't be happier."

"I'm very supportive. She's an incredible, formidable woman who's managing to tour the world over," he told People magazine.

"My hopes for them as a couple are… that they continue to be really happy and to enjoy this moment and all the future moments to come."

KATY PERRY

Although they used to have bad blood, Katy Perry and Swift have publicly voiced their support for one another in recent years. Vogue magazine shared to their Instagram a series of photos from one of Swift and Kelce's evenings out in New York City, and Perry made sure to let people know she was supportive of the relationship. "I ship," she commented.

