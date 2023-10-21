Linda Evangelista blasts post-production of modeling shoots: 'Filters and retouching are the devil'

Linda Evangelista slammed post-production in photo shoots, saying the modeling industry has changed over the decades.

During an appearance Thursday on "The View," the 58-year-old supermodel was asked her thoughts on the differences between the modeling world of today and when she launched her career in the 1980s.

"Well, I have a pet peeve. A big one. I think post-production is the devil. I think filters and retouching are the devil," Evangelista said.

"When, back in the day, when we did a photograph, yes we cheated," she admitted. "We tied our belts so tight and then put Coke cans in the back to cinch our waists. We held reflectors to take out the bags [under our eyes]."

"But they didn’t retouch the photo," Evangelista noted. "We did it perfectly on set and what you saw was what you got.

"Today, it’s like, no matter what happens on set, like, a button will pop off, and they’ll say, ‘Don’t worry, we’ll put it on later.’ Your eyelash will be hanging off, and they’re like, ‘Don’t worry, we’ll fix it later.’"

The Vogue cover star said she believed the "artistry" of photo shoots has been damaged by the prevalent use of retouching.

"It's like everything is fixed later and, like, all the magic and soul is disappeared," Evangelista said.

The Canadian appeared on the talk show to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month after recently revealing that she had privately battled cancer twice within the past five years. Last month, Evangelista told The Wall Street Journal Magazine she was diagnosed with breast cancer in December 2018 and July 2022.

During her appearance on "The View," Evangelista opened up about being a two-time breast cancer survivor. When asked if her two bouts with the disease differed, she said, "I think everybody’s experience is going to be different."

"It started out with my routine mammogram," she said. "I know we don’t like doing our mammograms. I’m the biggest procrastinator, but that’s one thing I was really faithful to."

Evangelista remembered that she was called back into the room after her mammogram because her doctors wanted to examine her again.

The model explained she was diagnosed with ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS), an early, non-invasive form of breast cancer.

"I have another disease that involves my lungs, and a lumpectomy that wasn’t so great ended up being a double mastectomy, which was the right decision for me," Evangelista said. "And I thought, you know, I’m not going to die of breast cancer.

"And then, you know, there’s this little, little chance it comes back."

Evangelista recalled that she discovered a "bump" in her pectoral muscle four years later and returned to her oncologist.

"Everybody's story’s going to be nuanced," she said. "And mine ended up being, ‘Well just get it out and give you some radiation.’ But I had a really bad oncotype score.

"It’s a score that tells you your probability of getting the cancer again. They take into account many, many things, including genetics. But mine was bad."

Evangelista said she had to undergo chemotherapy and sarcastically noted she had been on "fantastic meds for five years."

"They’re horrible," she added. "They’re hormone suppressors. They make you feel old."

The model said she believed that after "so many surgeries," she believed that she could "tackle anything."

"But nothing like chemo to put you in your … you know," she said.

Evangelista added that she now views her scars as "trophies," and her goal is to "get really, really old."

Over the past year, Evangelista has made a modeling comeback. In September 2022, she made her return to the runway when she closed out the Fendi show during New York Fashion Week. It was her first runway appearance since 2008. Evangelista appeared on the cover of Vogue's September 2023 alongside fellow '90s modeling icons Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell and Christy Turlington.

While on "The View," Evangelista shared that she wanted to "live again" after suffering from a rare complication during a cosmetic procedure.

In 2021, Evangelista alleged that she had been "brutally disfigured" by a botched Coolsculpting procedure and said she had become a recluse as a result. She subsequently filed a lawsuit against CoolSculpting’s parent company , Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc., for $50 million in damages. Evangelista revealed that the lawsuit was settled in July 2022.

"When I came out, it was because I wanted to live again," she said on "The View." "I didn't want to stay hiding in my apartment. And I just wanted to live life again.

'And, I mean, I cannot believe the love and support I got from my industry."