Lil Kim, her fans fire back at 50 Cent after he compares singer to a 'leprechaun': 'So obsessed with me'

50 Cent is being called out by Lil Kim and her fans after he shared a meme video comparing his "Magic Stick" collaborator to a "leprechaun."

The rapper, 46, deleted then reposted the video that showed Lil Kim walking in reverse while performing on stage before the clip shifts to a scene from the movie "Leprechaun" in which the character is seen sneakily backing himself out of a cave.

"All I said was I thought this was funny LOL," 50 Cent – whose real name is Curtis Jackson – captioned the repost.

However, the public trolling didn’t sit well with fans of the "Get Money" emcee, 47, who voiced their displeasure with the "Get Rich or Die Tryin’" actor.

"He has issues smh," said one commenter on a Shade Room Instagram post that showed Lil Kim’s clap back to the antic. "What is the actual need for trying to tear her down tho???" added another fan. "My community needs to be better."

Lil Kim addressed 50 Cent directly in a lengthy social media response, writing in part, "Ur so Obsessed wit me and this getting creepy… not funny at all I was hoping to laugh wit u but cornyyyyyyy booooo!!!"

Back in July, 50 Cent also took aim at Lil Kim when he compared her to a snow owl for her look at the BET Awards.

While Lil Kim acknowledged the "accuracy" of the effort, calling it "hilarious," she said her friends and family were more upset about the joke than she was in the moment.

"I see u still in ur feels about that dinner date u asked me on that I had to turn down," she added in response to 50 Cent. "Let it go u have a beautiful girlfriend, I have a loving husband. Let it go."