Liam Payne hospitalized with 'serious kidney infection,' forced to postpone upcoming tour

Liam Payne has been hospitalized with a "serious kidney infection," and has had to postpone his upcoming South America tour, the star shared Friday on Instagram.

The former One Direction singer, 29, took to the social media platform where he told his fans he's been "a little bit unwell recently."

"I’ve just been advised that now is really not the time to be out on the road trying to recover from this," Payne said. It appears the singer has been released from the hospital, noting that he has the "best people at home" trying to help him recover.

In the caption of the video message, Payne said, "It’s with a heavy heart I have to tell you that we have no other choice but to postpone my upcoming tour of South America. Over the past week I’ve been in hospital with a serious kidney infection, it’s something I wouldn’t wish on anyone, and doctors orders are that I now need to rest and recover."

"I was beyond excited to come play for you guys," he continued. "To all of you who have bought tickets: I’m so sorry. We’re working to re-schedule the tour as soon as we possibly can, but for now we will be refunding the tickets — so please look out for updates from your point of purchase."

"Thanks as always for the love and support, and look forward to seeing you soon," Payne's message concluded.

Payne's tour was set to begin Sept. 1 in Lima, Peru, and end Sept. 12 in Mexico City.

Prior to releasing his own music, Payne was part of the extremely popular boy band One Direction with Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan. He was just 16 years old when the band formed in 2010. The group split five years later.

In July, Payne shared that he was nearly six months sober after seeking treatment at a Louisiana rehab facility, according to People magazine. The star has previously spoken out about his mental health and addiction issues while at the height of 1D mania.

"In the band... the best way to secure us, because of how big we’d got, was just to lock us in our rooms. What’s in the room? A mini-bar," he recalled in a 2021 interview with Steven Bartlett on the "Diary of a CEO" podcast. "So at a certain point I thought, I’m just going to have a party-for-one and that seemed to carry on for many years of my life... It was wild but it was the only way you could get the frustration out."

Payne shares a 6-year-old son, Bear, with his ex, British pop star Cheryl.