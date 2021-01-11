LeToya Luckett, former Destiny's Child member, announces divorce from husband Tommicus Walker

LeToya Luckett and her husband Tommicus Walker are calling it quits.

The former Destiny's Child member, 39, made the announcement on Instagram on Monday.

"After very prayerful consideration, Tommicus and I have decided to get a divorce," she shared. "It is my deepest desire for us to be loving co-parents and keep a peaceful environment out of respect for our children."

The two became engaged and married in 2017 and now share two children: Gianna Iman, 2, and Tysun Wolf, nearly 4 months.

Luckett continued her statement: "Please understand our need for privacy. Thank you in advance for your prayers, support & space to heal as we treat through this challenging time."'

In a second photo, the "She Ain't Got..." singer shared a family photo featuring herself, Walker, 40, and their two little ones.

"Love always," read the post's caption, alongside a red broken heart emoji.

Walker shared a similar statement on his own Instagram as well.

"LeToya and I have decided to divorce," he wrote. "This was a very difficult decision."

He echoed his ex's statement on remaining "committed to our family as co-parents" and asked fans to respect their "privacy and the safety of our children."

"We happily remain committed as caring friends with great love and respect for one another," he concluded. "We ask in advance for our kindness and sensitivity in the coming months."

Like Luckett did, Walker attached photos to the post, both depicting him and the singer happily cuddling up with one another.

It seems the duo are adamant that things will stay civil amid the split, as Walker later shared a photo of himself and Luckett holding hands and smiling at one another.

"WE will walk through this journey as the BEST CO-PARENTS EVER. Our kids will see & feel LOVE. Our foundation will never break!!" he captioned the pic. "I Will always love you LeToya."

However, he shared a declaration on his Instagram story around the same time.

"To any married couple, trust that God can work things out despite what might be the present state right now. God is the only person that can change the circumstance(s)," he began. "I never wanted a divorce, but outside forces can create a lot of confusion. For the record, I NEVER STEPPED OUT ON MY WIFE."

Though he didn't clarify the "outside forces" that the couple faced, Walker did share yet another message that may have pointed at trouble in paradise.

"And for ALL the friends or family that's saying 'I didn't like him anyways' guess what, I didn't like yo stanky a-- either!"