Leslie Jones exiting 'Saturday Night Live' after five seasons: report

"Saturday Night Live," a revolving door (and launch pad) for comic talent, is losing another prominent cast member.

Leslie Jones, 51, is not returning to the NBC sketch comedy show after five seasons, according to Deadline. She decided to leave before the end of her contract, which typically lasts for seven seasons.

Jones joined "SNL" as a writer and joined the cast full time in 2014. She reportedly wants to explore movie projects and has a Netflix comedy special in the works.

Jones' rep did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

Meanwhile, Emmy-winner Kate McKinnon decided to re-up after seven seasons, and she's set to return to the show for an eighth one.

Other veteran "SNL" cast members returning in the fall are Kenan Thompson, Aidy Bryant and Cecily Strong.

Season 45 kicks off on Sept. 28 with host Woody Harrelson and musical guest Billie Eilish. Other hosts this season are to include "Fleabag" star Phoebe Waller-Bridge and "Stranger Things" actor David Harbour. Later this year, Kristen Stewart will host, as will "SNL" legend Eddie Murphy -- who hasn't hosted the show since way back in 1984.

Taylor Swift and Camila Cabello are hitting the stage as musical guests.

