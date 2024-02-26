Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT

Leonardo DiCaprio's advice is being ignored by 'Wonka' star Timothee Chalamet: 'No superhero movies'

Timothee Chalamet has followed Leonardo DiCaprio's advice for two years but could be persuaded to star in a superhero film

By Janelle Ash Fox News
Published
close
'Titanic' director James Cameron explains why he had to convince Leonardo DiCaprio to appear in the movie Video

'Titanic' director James Cameron explains why he had to convince Leonardo DiCaprio to appear in the movie

James Cameron told Fox News Digital Leonardo DiCaprio almost passed on playing Jack Dawson in "Titanic" because he thought the role was too easy.

Leonardo DiCaprio once gave his "Don't Look Up" co-star, Timothee Chalamet, advice that he's been living by – but things may change.

In September 2022, the "Wonka" star told British Vogue that DiCaprio told him: "No hard drugs and no superhero movies." The record shows that Leonardo has not starred in a superhero flick and, so far, neither has Timothee.

Speaking to the New York Times for the "Dune: Part Two" press tour, Chalamet revealed that he's open to starring in a superhero movie.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothee Chalamet

Leonardo DiCaprio advised Timothee Chalamet to avoid "hard drugs and superhero movies." (Getty Images)

"Well, Leonardo DiCaprio said to me, ‘No superhero movies, no hard drugs.’ Which I thought was very good," Chalamet told the outlet. 

LEONARDO DICAPRIO WANTS TO ACCOMPLISH ‘ONE MORE' THING BEFORE TURNING 50

"I follow them both!" he continued. "But the movie that made me want to act is a superhero movie, ‘The Dark Knight.’ If the script was great, if the director was great, I’d have to consider it."

Timothee Chalamet at the world premiere of "Wonka"

Timothee Chalamet shared that he would "consider" starring in a superhero film if the script and director were "great." (Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/WireImage)

Timothee, 28, has been outspoken about his adoration for Christopher Nolan's "The Dark Knight." In 2018, Chalamet said that after seeing the film he "left the theater a changed man." 

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Leonardo DiCaprio attends a festival

Leonardo DiCaprio has not starred in a superhero film. (Laurent Koffel/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

"When I was 12 years old, after attending one of my sister Pauline’s [ballet] performances, I petitioned my Mom and grandma to see Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Dark Knight’ with me," Chalamet said at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards, according to Variety. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER 

He added, "We went to AMC Empire 25 in Times Square for a 7:30 screening. I left that theater a changed man, and I’m serious about that. Heath Ledger‘s performance in that film was visceral and viral to me, and I now had the acting bug."

Timothée Chalamet Dune: Part Two premiere

Timothée Chalamet photographed at the New York premiere of "Dune: Part Two" on Feb. 25. (Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images)

It wouldn't be strange if Chalamet did venture into the superhero world. His "Dune: Part Two" co-stars, Zendaya and Florence Pugh, are both part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Zendaya first starred in "Spider-Man: Homecoming" as MJ in 2017. Pugh was seen in "Black Widow" in 2021. Chalamet's "Dune: Part Two" co-star, Jason Momoa, also leads DC's "Aquaman" franchise.

"Dune: Part Two" debuted in theaters on Feb. 25.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

Trending