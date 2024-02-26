Leonardo DiCaprio's advice is being ignored by 'Wonka' star Timothee Chalamet: 'No superhero movies'

Leonardo DiCaprio once gave his "Don't Look Up" co-star, Timothee Chalamet, advice that he's been living by – but things may change.

In September 2022, the "Wonka" star told British Vogue that DiCaprio told him: "No hard drugs and no superhero movies." The record shows that Leonardo has not starred in a superhero flick and, so far, neither has Timothee.

Speaking to the New York Times for the "Dune: Part Two" press tour, Chalamet revealed that he's open to starring in a superhero movie.

"Well, Leonardo DiCaprio said to me, ‘No superhero movies, no hard drugs.’ Which I thought was very good," Chalamet told the outlet.

"I follow them both!" he continued. "But the movie that made me want to act is a superhero movie, ‘The Dark Knight.’ If the script was great, if the director was great, I’d have to consider it."

Timothee, 28, has been outspoken about his adoration for Christopher Nolan's "The Dark Knight." In 2018, Chalamet said that after seeing the film he "left the theater a changed man."

"When I was 12 years old, after attending one of my sister Pauline’s [ballet] performances, I petitioned my Mom and grandma to see Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Dark Knight’ with me," Chalamet said at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards, according to Variety.

He added, "We went to AMC Empire 25 in Times Square for a 7:30 screening. I left that theater a changed man, and I’m serious about that. Heath Ledger‘s performance in that film was visceral and viral to me, and I now had the acting bug."

It wouldn't be strange if Chalamet did venture into the superhero world. His "Dune: Part Two" co-stars, Zendaya and Florence Pugh, are both part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Zendaya first starred in "Spider-Man: Homecoming" as MJ in 2017. Pugh was seen in "Black Widow" in 2021. Chalamet's "Dune: Part Two" co-star, Jason Momoa, also leads DC's "Aquaman" franchise.

"Dune: Part Two" debuted in theaters on Feb. 25.