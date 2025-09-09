Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Entertainment

Leonardo DiCaprio is 'slowing down a bit' in his new career phase after decades in Hollywood

Leonardo DiCaprio discussed his next chapter during Hollywood premiere of 'One Battle After Another'

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
close
'Titanic' director James Cameron explains why he had to convince Leonardo DiCaprio to appear in the movie Video

'Titanic' director James Cameron explains why he had to convince Leonardo DiCaprio to appear in the movie

James Cameron told Fox News Digital Leonardo DiCaprio almost passed on playing Jack Dawson in "Titanic" because he thought the role was too easy.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Over the span of his career, Leonardo DiCaprio has never been one to lose momentum. Now, when it comes to picking and choosing projects, the Oscar-winning actor, 50, seems to have shifted his perspective. 

"I’m slowing down a bit," DiCaprio told People of what his next "chapter" looks like during the Hollywood premiere of his new movie, "One Battle After Another."

"When these opportunities come up, I mean, I can’t say no," he said of working with writer and director Paul Thomas Anderson on the upcoming comedy. 

LEONARDO DICAPRIO ADMITS DEEP REGRET OVER PASSING ON MAJOR HOLLYWOOD MOVIE

Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio, seen at the "One Battle After Another" premiere in Los Angeles on Sept. 8, admitted he's "slowing down a bit." (David Jon/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures)

"I think anytime would’ve been the right time, to be honest," he continued. "Ever since I met Paul early on and I saw ‘Boogie Nights,’ I’ve been an obsessive fan of his work, watched all his movies. His films ruminate in my mind and they're conversation pieces with my friends, they last."

"Awards can come and go," he added. "Accolades, box office can come and go, but those pieces of art, that you still talk about and still think about and still question. Those are the films that we strive for as an actor. And Paul is the dude of our generation that does them."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Leonardo DiCaprio on red carpet.

Leonardo DiCaprio reflected on the next "chapter" of his career. (David Jon/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Earlier this year, in a candid sit-down with Anderson for Esquire, he was asked, "If you didn’t know how old you are, how old are you right now?"

Without missing a beat, DiCaprio replied, "32."

When Anderson asked DiCaprio if turning 50 sparked a moment of reflection, he said the milestone left him with "a desire to just be more honest and not waste your time."

"I can only imagine how the next few decades are going to progress. I look at my mother, for example, and she just says exactly what she thinks and wastes no time. She spends no time trying to fake it."

Leonardo DiCaprio smirks towards the camera wearing a brown jacket

DiCaprio recently called himself "emotionally 32" in a candid interview on aging. (Laurent Koffel/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

"Being more upfront and risking having things fall apart or risk the disagreements or risk going your separate ways from any type of relationship in life – the personal, professional – it’s that you just don’t want to waste your time anymore," DiCaprio emphasized.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"You have to just be much more upfront. It’s almost a responsibility, because much more of your life is behind you than it is ahead of you."

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this report.

Christina Dugan Ramirez is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

Trending

Close modal

Continue