Leah Remini playfully slaps Ellen DeGeneres during awkward on-air chat

Leah Remini and Ellen DeGeneres displayed their playful friendship on television on Tuesday.

The "King of Queens" actress, 51, appears on DeGeneres' talk show, which is currently in its last season. As the Halloween season is approaching, Remini was deep in conversation with DeGeneres, 63, about her love of spooking her family members.

"Like my daughter, I think it's normal for a parent to scare the crap out of their kids. My mother did it to me. It's only natural that that trauma would then be put on my kid, right?" Remini told the host via E! News.

Remini continued to share examples of times she and her husband, Angelo Pagan, tried to "traumatize" her daughter and friends in her house with "elaborate" setups. She was in the middle of explaining another stunt when a nervous Remini shifted her head to both sides and started to look over her shoulders.

LEAH REMINI DISAGREES WITH HOW LAURA PREPON LEFT SCIENTOLOGY: 'NOT EVERYBODY WHO HAS A VOICE USES IT'

"No ‘cause you’re acting really interested so I don't know if you're doing that thing where you're like into my story," Remini said to her friend with a smile.

"I'm always interested. What do you mean I'm acting interested?" DeGeneres replied, to which Remini said in a louder, joking tone, "You're not Ellen!"

Remini then got out of her seat and slapped DeGeneres twice on the arm, and missing on the third try. DeGeneres moved her arm from the chair she was sitting in and reacted, "Ow! It's my last season. Don't hurt me!"

"I love you, I miss you, and I'm so happy to be here on your last season. But anyway, thank you for having me. Back to me," Remini said with a laugh.

MILA KUNIS ADDRESSES HER AND ASHTON KUTCHER'S VIRAL BATHING COMMENTS: 'IT'S SO DUMB'

Albeit awkward, the on-camera moment appeared to be no big deal as the two laughed it off. Remini continued to tell another story when she had one of her assistants hide in her dance instructor's car dressed as a painter and with a "butcher knife from my kitchen."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I was laughing, laughing at the thought and they pulled back up and he was like, 'didn't work,'" a disappointed Remini said.

Remini's appearance also included some throwback photos of Remini's past visits on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," which date back to years ago when Remini was pregnant with her now-teenage daughter.

The former scientologist admitted that she's having a difficult time watching her high school senior daughter grow up. "I can't even take the thought of her leaving [for college]," Remini added.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

DeGeneres announced months ago that Season 19 will be her final season following a year of controversy that called the host’s workplace conduct and her general demeanor into question.