Lauren Sanchez tones down look after backlash for racy inauguration outfit

Lauren Sanchez made a drastic outfit change after she sparked backlash at President Donald Trump’s inauguration with a lingerie-inspired look.

After the fiancée of Jeff Bezos, the chairman of Amazon, wore a racy look to the historic political event, she opted for a more modest ensemble at the Inauguration Ball.

Sanchez, 55, turned heads in a flowing Dolce & Gabbana golden-peach colored gown, that featured a satin corset. The former journalist’s elegant dress featured soft tulle sleeves that draped over her shoulders. She completed her look with dangling chandelier pearl earrings and had her hair styled in soft curls.

JEFF BEZOS’ FIANCÉE LAUREN SANCHEZ SPARKS BACKLASH AT TRUMP INAUGURATION WITH LINGERIE-INSPIRED OUTFIT

Her make-up consisted of her signature smoky eye shadow and glossed nude lips, as Sanchez shared behind-the-scenes photos of her posing for the camera. She wrote in her Instagram caption, "Starlight Ball," with a shooting star emoji.

Fans commented on her ethereal gown, "You look absolutely stunning and early today at the inauguration ."

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

Sanchez subtly hit back at criticism over her controversial inauguration outfit by "liking" supportive Instagram comments on her most recent social media post.

"Girl you ate that inaugural look don’t pay attention to no haters," one positive comment read that she liked.

Another fan wrote, "You are truly an inspiration to me and I’m sure to many women," which Sanchez additionally liked on social media.

However, others continued to make comments about her previous daring outfit.

"Usually love her outfits but the inauguration was a massive failure … the outfit looked trashy .. i think lauren usually has more class.." an Instagram user wrote.

DONALD TRUMP SWORN IN AS 47TH PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES

The children’s book author wore a white Alexander McQueen pantsuit featuring a fitted satin-trimmed blazer with a dangerously low-cut V-neck and wide-leg trousers at Trump’s inauguration on Monday.

SNOOP DOGG WOWS TRUMP INAUGURATION CRYPTO BALL WITH BOB MARLEY SONG

She skipped a traditional blouse and instead wore a white lace bustier. She accessorized with a fuzzy coat for the frosty day. Sanchez’s hair was styled in a sleek updo.

According to reports, Sanchez's eye-popping ensemble retails for at least $1,800.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The pilot was accompanied by her billionaire beau, who sported a suit with an oxblood-hued tie.

Many quickly took to social media to slam her appearance.

"Jeff Bezos future wife Lauren Sanchez is incredibly inappropriately dressed for a state occasion," one critic wrote on X. "Someone should have told her that having her white lace bra out on display is not acceptable."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Good grief, Lauren Sanchez. Put them away for one day," chimed another.

"Really, a bra plainly visible," another user wrote. "Today is NOT a night club event. Show some class & dignity."

Sanchez appeared to have worn the same form-fitting suit at The New York Times DealBook event in December. She took a sultry selfie at the time for her nearly 900,000 followers.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

Facebook and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who was seated next to Sanchez, was also called out on social media, but for a different reason. Viewers of the inauguration couldn't help but notice he seemingly snuck a look at her chest.

"Zuckerberg was out of control ogling Jeff Bezos’ fiancée!" one X user wrote, while another noted, "This is the most normal thing I have ever seen Zuckerberg do."

On Monday, Trump was sworn in as the 47th president. The 78-year-old promised a "revolution of common sense" as he sets out to reshape the country’s institutions.

After five years of dating, Bezos proposed to Sanchez in May 2023. While the couple hasn’t publicly announced any details about their wedding, Sanchez teased on the "Today" show that she was already prepping for the big day.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.