Lara Trump enjoys paddleboarding in orange bikini during summer vacation in Rhode Island

Lara Trump was all smiles as she showed off her toned figure while paddleboarding in Rhode Island.

During the outing, the "My View with Lara Trump" host was accompanied by her husband, Eric Trump.

In photos obtained by TMZ, President Donald Trump's daughter-in-law was pictured wearing an orange bikini with a red trucker hat that read, "Gulf of America," on her outing off the coast of Block Island.

According to the outlet, the couple had members of the Secret Service with them.

IVANKA TRUMP DETAILS PLANS TO SUPPORT HER FATHER THROUGH WHITE HOUSE CHALLENGES

Eric, the son of President Donald Trump, and Lara tied the knot in 2014.

Earlier this year, Lara's sister-in-law, Ivanka Trump, showed off her surfing skills while enjoying a family beach vacation to celebrate the Easter holiday.

Ivanka, 43, shared photos of herself surfing in Costa Rica and gave fans a glimpse into the family trip with husband Jared Kushner, Joshua Kushner and his wife, model Karlie Kloss.

"Grateful doesn’t begin to cover it. Spending Passover and Easter week surrounded by the raw beauty of Costa Rica was a gift beyond words," she wrote on X.

"Time slowed. We surfed under golden skies, zipped through the jungle canopy, leapt into cool waterfalls, read until the sun dipped low, and surrendered to stillness and deep sleep." — Ivanka Trump

"Time slowed. We surfed under golden skies, zipped through the jungle canopy, leapt into cool waterfalls, read until the sun dipped low, and surrendered to stillness and deep sleep.

"But more than the adventure, this week was about reconnecting – with the Earth, with faith, and with one another. Logging off and tuning in.

"Grounding in nature’s rhythm. Feeling the sacred in the silence, in the laughter of my children, in the breath of the trees," Ivanka concluded.