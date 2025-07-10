Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Entertainment

Lara Trump enjoys paddleboarding in orange bikini during summer vacation in Rhode Island

President Trump's daughter-in-law spotted paddleboarding with Secret Service protection in Block Island

By Janelle Ash Fox News
Published
close
Lara Trump interviews the Chrisleys following presidential pardon: 'We owe thanks to God' Video

Lara Trump interviews the Chrisleys following presidential pardon: 'We owe thanks to God'

Fox News host Lara Trump sits down with Julie, Todd, Savannah and Grayson Chrisley on 'My View with Lara Trump.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Lara Trump was all smiles as she showed off her toned figure while paddleboarding in Rhode Island.

During the outing, the "My View with Lara Trump" host was accompanied by her husband, Eric Trump.

In photos obtained by TMZ, President Donald Trump's daughter-in-law was pictured wearing an orange bikini with a red trucker hat that read, "Gulf of America," on her outing off the coast of Block Island.

Lara Trump

Lara Trump enjoyed a paddleboarding outing with her husband Eric Trump in Rhode Island on Tuesday. (TMZ)

According to the outlet, the couple had members of the Secret Service with them.

IVANKA TRUMP DETAILS PLANS TO SUPPORT HER FATHER THROUGH WHITE HOUSE CHALLENGES

Eric, the son of President Donald Trump, and Lara tied the knot in 2014.

Lara Trump smiling as she waves

Lara Trump enjoyed an outing with her husband in Rhode Island. (Getty Images)

Earlier this year, Lara's sister-in-law, Ivanka Trump, showed off her surfing skills while enjoying a family beach vacation to celebrate the Easter holiday.

Ivanka Trump impressed while surfing in Costa Rica.

Ivanka Trump impressed while surfing in Costa Rica. (Backgrid)

Ivanka, 43, shared photos of herself surfing in Costa Rica and gave fans a glimpse into the family trip with husband Jared Kushner, Joshua Kushner and his wife, model Karlie Kloss.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"Grateful doesn’t begin to cover it. Spending Passover and Easter week surrounded by the raw beauty of Costa Rica was a gift beyond words," she wrote on X. 

"Time slowed. We surfed under golden skies, zipped through the jungle canopy, leapt into cool waterfalls, read until the sun dipped low, and surrendered to stillness and deep sleep."

— Ivanka Trump

"Time slowed. We surfed under golden skies, zipped through the jungle canopy, leapt into cool waterfalls, read until the sun dipped low, and surrendered to stillness and deep sleep.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"But more than the adventure, this week was about reconnecting – with the Earth, with faith, and with one another. Logging off and tuning in. 

Ivanka Trump attends an event

Ivanka Trump shared her gratitude for celebrating Easter in Costa Rica this year. (Brennan Asplen/Getty Images)

"Grounding in nature’s rhythm. Feeling the sacred in the silence, in the laughter of my children, in the breath of the trees," Ivanka concluded.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to janelle.ash@fox.com