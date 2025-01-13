Ivanka Trump details plans to support her father through White House challenges

Ivanka Trump is prepared to support her father during the next four years as President-elect Donald Trump's return to the "lonely" White House perch is only one week away.

During a recent appearance on The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast, the soon-to-be first daughter briefly reflected on the first Trump administration, where she served four years as a senior adviser, and how she's looking to lean in to another support role as his daughter.

"It's the world's loneliest position [the presidency], the enormity of the decisions you're making on a daily basis, how transactional everyone is with you," she told hosts Lauryn Evarts Bosstick and Michael Bosstick.

"You know your closest friends – everyone's passionate about something, and they all want to spend the short time they have with you, selling you on what they think is something good and positive and productive for this country and the world, so, it is a very lonely perch, and I would often think about this during the first four years, but now I'm having a little distance from it.

"I think I'm most looking forward to just being able to show up for him as a daughter and be there for him, to take his mind off things, to watch a movie with him, or watch a sports game, to know that he can be with me and be himself and just relax and for me to be able to provide that for him and in a very loving way as his daughter," she continued.

Ivanka's husband Jared Kushner also served as a senior adviser to her father in his first term, which raised controversy at the time.

President-elect Trump will be sworn in for his second term on Jan. 20, becoming the second person in history to serve non-consecutive terms. As he returns to the White House, his focus lingers on issues voters raised frequently during the 2024 election cycle – immigration, the economy, foreign affairs.

Since leaving office in 2021, the Trump family has been met with serious challenges, indictments and assassination attempts among them.

Now Trump will face the challenges of foreign wars, lingering inflation, tensions with China and more. With the changing of the guard – namely the incoming Republican takeover of Congress and the White House – new policies and sweeping changes could come soon.

Michael Bosstick, speaking to Ivanka, called her father's political comeback story "probably" the greatest in "the history of the world."

"[My father is] excited. We're excited. I think there's a general excitement in this country that has been catalyzed, and I think it will be a great four years," Ivanka said.