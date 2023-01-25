Lance Kerwin, 'James at 16' and 'Salem's Lot' actor, dead at 62

Actor Lance Kerwin died Tuesday, Jan. 24, in San Clemente, California, according to his family. He was 62.

His cause of death has not yet been confirmed. A rep for Kerwin told Fox News Digital the actor "was found unconscious."

"He was a sweet guy, I'll miss him," John Boitano told Fox News Digital.

Kerwin found fame in the ‘70s for starring in a number of made-for-TV movies, including "Salem’s Lot" and "The Loneliest Runner."

The Orange County Sheriff's Department Coroner Division did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

His daughter Savanah shared a family photo and also confirmed his death on social media.

"I am so sorry to those we have not been able to reach out to personally to notify but Lance Kerwin passed away yesterday morning," she wrote.

"We appreciate all the kind words, memories, and prayers that have been shared. As the coming weeks progress, I will share more information about after life ceremonies. He loved each and every one of you."

Kerwin grew up in Newport Beach and was the youngest of five brothers. His father was an acting coach and his mother a talent agent.

His first acting role was at the age of 13 on an episode of "Emergency!" in 1974.

Kerwin then had gigs on "Little House on the Prairie," "Police Story," "Gunsmoke" and "The Family Holvak."

He portrayed James Hunter in "James at 16," which originally debuted on NBC as "James at 15" before his character turned 16 and the title changed.

Kerwin worked with Martin Sheen on "The Fourth Wise Man" and appeared on "Murder, She Wrote" and "Final Verdict" before his last major role in the 1995 film "Outbreak."

His last credited role on IMDb was for a part on "The Wind & the Reckoning" in 2022.

Kerwin is survived by his wife and five children.