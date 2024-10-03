Lana Del Rey calls out paparazzi who ‘won’t stop flying drones’ after surprise wedding to alligator tour guide

Singer Lana Del Rey slammed paparazzi for following her and new husband, a Louisiana alligator tour guide, after their intimate wedding day.

Del Rey, 39, and Jeremy Dufrene, a captain of an airboat tour company, reportedly tied the knot during a backyard ceremony in Louisiana on Sept. 26, according to Page Six.

Their nuptials were hosted next to the Bayous des Allemends, where Dufrene operates his boat tours outside of New Orleans, the media outlet claimed.

However, their special moment took a turn when Del Rey, born Elizabeth Grant, shared that paparazzi swarmed the couple with drones.

"Unfortunately, a local couple from Houma won’t stop flying drones into our windows every morning and following us with a tracker," she wrote in the comments section on a fan's Instagram page.

The "Young and Beautiful" singer called out the couple, Sara Michelle Champagne and Kruesch – who she claimed to be "famous New Orleans paparazzi."

She demanded the paparazzi couple to "stop switching vehicles following the family- stop following us around remote parts of the country and photo shopping my wedding ring into a pearl- I know we would feel a lot safer."

On the fan page, a video of Del Rey and her husband were seen sitting outside a restaurant in New Orleans, according to the social media post.

Although the "Born to Die" singer appeared angry with the paparazzi, she swooned over her beau.

"All that being said Jeremy is the one and only. And amazing. And we’re very happy," Del Rey added in the comments section.

The two have known each other since 2019. Dufrene was featured in a photo shared on the musician's Facebook that year captioned, "Jeremy lemme be captain at Arthur’s Air Boat Tours."

It's unclear when the rumored romance between the two began.

A representative for Del Rey did not respond to Fox News Digital's immediate request for comment.