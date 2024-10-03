Expand / Collapse search
Lana Del Rey calls out paparazzi who ‘won’t stop flying drones’ after surprise wedding to alligator tour guide

'Say Yes to Heaven' singer tied the knot to Jeremy Dufrene

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
Lana Del Rey marries alligator tour guide in intimate Louisiana ceremony Video

Lana Del Rey marries alligator tour guide in intimate Louisiana ceremony

Fox News’ Rachel Campos-Duffy and Griff Jenkins discuss the latest pop culture news during an appearance on ‘Fox & Friends Weekend.’

Singer Lana Del Rey slammed paparazzi for following her and new husband, a Louisiana alligator tour guide, after their intimate wedding day. 

Del Rey, 39, and Jeremy Dufrene, a captain of an airboat tour company, reportedly tied the knot during a backyard ceremony in Louisiana on Sept. 26, according to Page Six

Their nuptials were hosted next to the Bayous des Allemends, where Dufrene operates his boat tours outside of New Orleans, the media outlet claimed. 

SINGER LANA DEL REY RUMORED TO BE DATING ALLIGATOR TOUR GUIDE

lana del rey

Singer Lana Del Rey slammed paparazzi for following her and new husband, a Louisiana alligator tour guide, with drones after their intimate nuptials. (Lana Del Rey/Facebook/Getty Images)

However, their special moment took a turn when Del Rey, born Elizabeth Grant, shared that paparazzi swarmed the couple with drones. 

"Unfortunately, a local couple from Houma won’t stop flying drones into our windows every morning and following us with a tracker," she wrote in the comments section on a fan's Instagram page.

Lana Del Rey screenshot

Del Rey, born Elizabeth Grant, shared that paparazzi swarmed the couple with drones.  (lanaboards.ig /Instagram)

Lana Del Rey screenshot

The "Young and Beautiful" singer called out the couple, Sara Michelle Champagne and Kruesch – who she claimed to be "famous New Orleans paparazzi." (lanaboards.ig /Instagram)

The "Young and Beautiful" singer called out the couple, Sara Michelle Champagne and Kruesch – who she claimed to be "famous New Orleans paparazzi."

Lana Del Rey performs on stage at Reading Festival

The "Young and Beautiful" singer called out the couple, Sara Michelle Champagne and Kruesch – who she claimed to be "famous New Orleans paparazzi." (Getty Images)

She demanded the paparazzi couple to "stop switching vehicles following the family- stop following us around remote parts of the country and photo shopping my wedding ring into a pearl- I know we would feel a lot safer."

On the fan page, a video of Del Rey and her husband were seen sitting outside a restaurant in New Orleans, according to the social media post. 

Sean Larkin and Lana Del Rey attend the Grammys

In 2019, Del Rey famously dated Sean "Sticks" Larkin, a retired Tulsa police officer and former "Live PD" star. (Getty Images)

Although the "Born to Die" singer appeared angry with the paparazzi, she swooned over her beau. 

Lana Del Rey screenshot

Although the "Born to Die" singer appeared angry with the paparazzi, she swooned over her beau.  (lanaboards.ig /Instagram)

"All that being said Jeremy is the one and only. And amazing. And we’re very happy," Del Rey added in the comments section. 

Side by side photos of Lana Del Rey at the Met Gala and an after party

Lana Del Rey at the Met Gala and an after party. (Getty Images)

The two have known each other since 2019. Dufrene was featured in a photo shared on the musician's Facebook that year captioned, "Jeremy lemme be captain at Arthur’s Air Boat Tours."

It's unclear when the rumored romance between the two began.

A representative for Del Rey did not respond to Fox News Digital's immediate request for comment.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

