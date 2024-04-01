Sean Larkin's 'Crime Cam 24/7' renews for second season, putting citizens at the heart of crime-fighting

Retired Tulsa Police Lt. Sean "Sticks" Larkin is returning to Fox Nation for a second season of "Crime Cam 24/7," but this time, the show has a surprising new twist for subscribers.

"You're going to see things caught on police dashcam, body cam, but what's different about this? We see surveillance cameras, cell phone cameras, home ring cameras. The things that I love about this, [it's] not just the crimes that you see. You see citizens themselves fighting back, holding these guys accountable," Larkin said last week on "Fox & Friends."

The 10-episode series spotlights dramatic crime scenes and showcases how cameras can help land criminals behind bars.

BIDEN ANGERS LAW ENFORCEMENT BY SKIPPING NYPD OFFICER'S WAKE IN FAVOR OF FUNDRAISER: ‘ADJUST YOUR SCHEDULE’

Larkin, a law enforcement expert, narrates the incidents, offering background on the crimes as they unfold and updates on the victims and criminals themselves.

One sneak peek shown to the "Fox & Friends" audience, for instance, captured a woman who showed up at a police station, armed with the intent to blow through the ballistic glass.

"She fires around at the door leading to the interior of the station. If she didn't have the attention of officers before, she does now," Larkin narrated.

MENENDEZ BROS' ATTORNEY SPEAKS OUT ABOUT THEIR CASE AMID APPEAL: ‘EVERYTHING YOU THINK YOU KNOW… YOU DON’T'

He told co-host Brian Kilmeade last week that officers tried to negotiate with the suspect to no avail, but, to find out just how the situation ended… viewers will have to tune in.



‘ULTIMATE EVIL MEETING ULTIMATE INNOCENCE:’ INSIDE THE MIND OF IDAHO MURDER SUSPECT BRYAN KOHBERGER

"Crime Cam 24/7" was Fox Nation's most-watched show on the platform for two consecutive months when it originally launched.

Sticks, a "Live PD" alumnus, boasts a distinguished three-decade-long career in law enforcement where he worked on assignments including patrol, narcotics and gangs. He retired as the supervisor of the Crime Gun Unit.

"Sticks has been a wonderful addition to Fox Nation and we’re looking forward to carrying this momentum into season two," said Lauren Patterson, president of the platform.

Season two debuted on March 29 with new episodes scheduled every Friday at 6 p.m. ET.