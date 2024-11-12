Lainey Wilson hosting CMA Awards, Post Malone receives first nomination: What to know about the show

The 2024 CMA Awards are here and promise to be a great show.

Country music's brightest stars, including Chris Stapleton, Lainey Wilson and Jelly Roll, are set to take the stage as performers, and are also up against each other for the night's biggest award.

The competition for entertainer of the year, female vocalist of the year and male vocalist of the year is tighter than ever, with the industry's best going head-to-head in every category.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the 2024 CMA Awards.

Hosts of the 2024 CMA Awards

Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning are back this year to host the 2024 CMA Awards, but will be joined this time by the reigning entertainer of the year, Lainey Wilson.

"I could not be more excited to host the CMA Awards this year with Luke and Peyton," Wilson said in a press release. "It's such an incredible honor and something I've always dreamed of doing. We're planning a really great show for y'all, so make sure to watch on Nov. 20!"

Peyton and Bryan have been hosting the award show together for the past two years, with Manning saying in a press release "the past two years have been a lot of fun." He thinks Wilson will "bring a special flare" to their hosting team.

Prior to partnering with Manning, Bryan hosted the show by himself for two years.

"Hosting the CMA Awards is such an honor and it’s crazy when I realize this is my fourth year back," Bryan said. "Peyton and I have really worked to build off each other and now adding Lainey to the mix will just bring another fun element to the night. Celebrating country music never gets old to me."

Nominees of the 2024 CMA Awards

Morgan Wallen leads the pack in terms of nominations this year, with seven, for entertainer of the year, single of the year, song of the year, male vocalist of the year, twice for musical event of the year and music video of the year. For entertainer of the year, he is up against reigning champion Lainey Wilson, as well as Chris Stapleton, Luke Combs and Jelly Roll.

Following Wallen in number of nominations are Stapleton and Cody Johnson, both of whom are nominated for five awards, and Post Malone and Wilson, who have four nominations each.

In addition to entertainer of the year, Stapleton is also nominated for single of the year, album of the year, song of the year and male vocalist of the year, while Wilson is nominated for female vocalist of the year, single of the year and music video of the year. Also nominated for female vocalist of the year are Kelsea Ballerini, Ashley McBryde, Megan Moroney and Kacey Musgraves.

Malone has received his first four CMA Award nominations, for music video of the year, musical event of the year, single of the year and song of the year. Jelly Roll and Combs are also nominated in the album of the year and male vocalist of the year categories.

Performers for the 2024 CMA Awards

Many of country music's biggest stars are expected to take the stage during the 2024 CMA Awards. Stapleton is expected to sing his hit song, "What Am I Gonna Do." The Grammy-winning artist is also set to perform with Post Malone, singing their song "California Sober."

Malone is also expected to perform solo with his song "Yours." McBryde will take the stage but which song she'll sing has not been revealed.

In addition to hosting, Wilson and Bryan will also be performing their most recent hits. She is expected to sing "4X4XU," and Bryan is set to perform "Love You, Miss You, Mean It."

Other notable performers include Shaboozey, who is set to sing his hit, "A Bar Song (Tipsy)," in addition to his new song, "Highway." Thomas Rhett will appear with Teddy Swims, and Dierks Bentley will perform with Molly Tuttle, Sierra Hull and Bronwyn Keith-Hynes.

Lifetime Achievement Award

George Strait will be awarded the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2024 CMA Awards.

The award was first introduced in 2012, with Nelson being the first recipient, and is awarded to a musician who has reached the highest level of recognition in country music, taking into account both their musical accomplishments and their humanitarian efforts.

"There have been few other artists as authentically Texas and authentically Country as George Strait, and country music fans all over the world have been better for it," Sarah Trahern, CMA chief executive officer said in a statement. "As a three-time CMA Entertainer of the Year and the most nominated artist of all time, he serves as an inspiration and icon to many of the great, new artists we know today. I am thrilled we are awarding him with this deserving honor."

Strait won the coveted entertainer of the year award three times, in 1989, 1990 and 2013, has over 20 platinum or multi-platinum albums throughout his career, 60 No. 1 singles, and is the only artist in history to have a top 10 hit every year for over 30 years. Earlier in 2024, Strait broke the record for concert attendance in Texas, with over 110,000 people at his show.

How to watch the 2024 CMA Awards

The 2024 Country Music Awards are set to take place on Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. ET. It is expected to last three hours, coming to an end at 11 p.m.

Fox News Digital will be live blogging the event, ensuring readers know the latest on the award show, which will also air on ABC, and be made available on Hulu the following day.

The first CMA Awards took place in 1967, nearly 10 years after the creation of the Country Music Association. It wasn't until 1968, however, that the show was broadcast to audiences nationwide.

Originally, the show aired on NBC, but moved over to ABC in 2006, where it continues to air today.