Kyra Sedgwick recalls hilarious moment she pressed Tom Cruise's 'panic button' in his home

Kyra Sedgwick is opening up about a nerve-wracking moment that occurred in Tom Cruise's home when her curiosity got the best of her.

The 55-year-old actress appeared on "The Drew Barrymore Show" on Wednesday when Drew Barrymore, 46, questioned her about being invited to Cruise's home back in the early '90s. At the time, Sedgwick's husband, Kevin Bacon, was filming "A Few Good Men" with Cruise.

Sedgwick admitted she had "a pretty good story" about that night at the "Mission: Impossible" actor's home, adding, "It was a sad moment, but it was a funny story."

She recalled being "very pregnant" when she and Bacon accepted Cruise's invite to come over for dinner. Demi Moore, Bruce Willis, Rob Reiner, and Nicole Kidman were also in attendance.

"It was one of those nights that I often don't get invited to and so there was this like fireplace mantle and I was looking around and there was this little button underneath the mantle. I was like, 'Oh what is that little button?' So I pressed the little button because I thought maybe something interesting will happen," she continued (via People). "Nothing happened and then I got a little nervous."

"I was like, 'Oh nothing happened that doesn't seem right,'" the "Closer" star said. "So I tapped Tom on the shoulder, who was in the middle of a story, and I said, 'I pressed this button down here.' And he was like, 'You pressed that button?' And I was like, 'Yeah, I pressed that button.' And he goes, 'That's the panic button.'"

Sedgwick continued: "And so the cops came, they had to stop the screening, they had to see Tom… I think there were more than like five cop cars, it was something."

"I didn't get invited back," she concluded with a laugh.

Sedgwick starred in "Born On The Fourth of July" in 1989 opposite Cruise. She's been married to Bacon since 1988 and the couple share daughter Sosie, and son Travis, .

