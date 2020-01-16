Kylie Jenner shares adorable photos of her and Stormi, teases: 'Don't talk to me or my daughter ever again'

Steer clear of Kylie Jenner!

The cosmetics mogul took to her Instagram story to share several pictures of herself and her 1-year-old daughter Stormi.

Jenner, 22, and her daughter wore matching outfits in the separate pictures posted by the reality TV star.

In the first photo, Jenner and Stormi share a smooch, and in the second, a sweet cuddle. But in the third photo, Jenner jokingly captioned the post: "Don't talk to me or my daughter ever again."

In the snap, both Kylie and Stormi look head-on at the camera without smiles on their faces. It appears Jenner is playfully recreating the "don't talk to me ever again" meme, which was popular in 2016.

The meme would often feature cartoon characters, animals, toys and more standing next to smaller versions of themselves with the caption "don't ever talk to me or my child again," simply pointing out the similarities between the larger and smaller versions.

The meme was widespread in 2016 but has maintained popularity in the years since.