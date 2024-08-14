Expand / Collapse search
Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner slams claims Ozempic helped her lose weight

Jenner is currently dating actor Timothée Chalamet

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
It was only last year that reality star Kylie Jenner admitted she had undergone plastic surgery months before getting pregnant with her first child, daughter Stormi, after years of relentless accusations and rumors.

However, Jenner, who has been pregnant twice in four years, will not let theories that she used weight-loss drugs to shed her baby weight run rampant.

In an interview with British Vogue, the makeup mogul expressed her frustration with any narrative that she used drugs such as Ozempic, an FDA approved diabetes medication that is often used for weight loss, to shed some pounds.

Kylie Jenner in a red strap dress at the Vanity Fair Oscar party looking directly at the camera

Kylie Jenner said she gained 60 pounds during both of her pregnancies. (MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

"I was 200 pounds when I gave birth to my 9 pound babies: 8.3 and 8.9," she told the outlet of her two children with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott. "I finally lost all the baby weight after my daughter and then got pregnant with my son two months later." 

"And I felt in shape, and it was working out, and then I got pregnant and did it all over again. I feel like people didn’t give me, or give women in general, enough empathy," she lamented.

Kylie Jenner in a cream strapless dress looks directly at the camera on the Met Gala carpet

Kylie Jenner refuted claims that she used drugs to lose weight. (Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

"I see pictures [online] and people are accusing me of being on drugs or something," she continued. "I’m back at my weight I was before I had my daughter and son and people are putting side by sides of me three months postpartum. I’m like: ‘Does everyone forget that I had two children and I gained 60 pounds both pregnancies?’"

Kylie Jenner in a red cutout dress poses on the carpet split Kylie Jenner in a brown latex dress puts her hands on her hips split Kylie Jenner in a sheer sparkly silver dress

Kylie Jenner does not appreciate the lack of empathy women are given during and after pregnancy. (Getty Images)

Jenner, who is currently dating actor Timothée Chalamet, also got candid about suffering from extensive postpartum depression after giving birth to both Stormi, 6, and Aire, 2.

"Stormi’s lasted a year," she explained, noting the birth of her son resulted in a similar situation. "It hit me differently both times. Probably, with my son, it was major baby blues, so I was just so emotional over things that I probably wouldn’t be that emotional about [typically]."

Kylie Jenner in a black strapless dress with a feather cape holds on to her daughter Stormi, also in black, in Paris while posing for a photo

Kylie Jenner says her two children have made her "walk through life a little easier." (MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images)

"I’m going to be 27," she explained (the interview was conducted before her birthday, which was Aug. 10), "And I’m finally feeling like myself again, and [looking back] I think, being pregnant, I wore sweatpants every day, I didn’t have time to figure out even some of the little things in my life, and then postpartum lasted a year."

"Mentally, it’s really hard. Hormonally, it’s really hard," she said, noting later that she wouldn't change her circumstances.

"No matter what I’m going through or what I look like or what the internet writes about me that day," she started, "I come home and my kids just love me unconditionally. They’re just obsessed with me and that’s taught me to walk through life a little easier. I’m like, ‘OK, well I have these little humans at home that need me and love me and think I’m the most perfect person in the world, so I don’t really need validation from outside sources.’"

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

