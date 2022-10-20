Kylie Jenner said she cried 'nonstop' with 'baby blues' for 3 weeks after birth of her son

Kylie Jenner revealed in the latest episode of "The Kardashians" that she "cried nonstop" with the "baby blues" for three weeks after giving birth to her son in February.

"It's been really hard for me," she told sister Kendall Jenner in the episode, which was shot in April. "I cried nonstop every day for the first three weeks. It's just the baby blues, and then it kinda goes away."

She said she experienced the same emotions after giving birth to her daughter Stormi, 4.

Kylie added, "I cried for, like, three weeks. Like, every day to the point where I would be laying in bed and my head would just hurt so bad" after Kendall expressed that her "hormones are probably all over the place."

Kylie shares her 8-month-old son, whose name she has not revealed, and her daughter with boyfriend Travis Scott.

"But I feel better mentally," she added. "I’m not crying everyday so that’s great. I don’t have bad days with my body, I have bad days mentally."

Kylie said she researched that baby blues does not last past six weeks, although experts say it should only last a week or two, and a new mother should call a doctor if she feels depressed for more than two weeks.

"After about six weeks, I started to feel better, but I definitely had a case of the blues," she said in a confessional on the Hulu show.

"Baby blues are different than postpartum depression, which is more severe and lasts longer," according to the March of Dimes.

Kendall invited her sister for a weekend in Las Vegas after the new mom admitted she had not been out in a year, but Kylie eventually opted to stay home with her kids.