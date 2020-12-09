Charlize Theron jokes she looks like Kylie Jenner: 'Who's who?'

Charlize Theron thinks she's found her lookalike -- sort of.

The 45-year-old actress took to social media on Wednesday to share a side-by-side image of herself and Kylie Jenner.

In typical Jenner fashion, the 23-year-old makeup mogul could be seen striking a sultry pose while donning pink lipstick.

Theron, on the other hand, had bright red lipstick smeared across her lips and cheek as someone poked her face. Based on the small hand, it appears the lipstick was applied by her 5-year-old daughter, August.

CHARLIZE THERON ON DISCUSSING RACISM WITH HER BLACK CHILDREN: 'I VOWED THAT I WOULD ALWAYS TELL THEM THE TRUTH'

The Oscar winner jokingly captioned the post: "Who's who?"

After the star shared the pic on Instagram, Jenner responded, commenting a handful of laughing emojis, followed by a trio of red lip emojis.

Also in the comments, fans endlessly gushed over Theron's look.

"You are more beautiful, your eyes are gorgeous and You own My heart," one wrote on Twitter.

CHARLIZE THERON OPENS UP ABOUT 'UNFAIR' TREATMENT AS A WOMAN IN ACTION MOVIES: 'IT WAS JUST TO INSULTING'

"So tru [sic] queen i couldnt even see the difference," said another.

A third added: "You are worth of millions of compliments and I will spend my entire life telling you how wonderful and stunning you are."

Theron first debuted the silly look on social media last month ahead of the People's Choice Awards.

Sharing a very similar image of herself with red lipstick smudges on her cheek and chin.

KYLIE JENNER WOWS IN TEENY-TINY BIKINI BY THE POOL

"You guys...getting ready for the #PeoplesChoiceAwards," she said in the caption. "#bestmakeupartistever #alreadywinning #shantayyoustay."

Back in October, the star shared a pair of images online featuring another pair of young hands taking a crack at applying makeup.

Much like the more recent posts, the makeup was smeared and uneven, but Theron's loving caption proved that she didn't have any bad feelings about the getup.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"To every make up artist out there..... watch out, you’ve got competition!" she wrote.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The shots featured the "Mad Max: Fury Road" star with blush, lipstick eyeshadow and mascara.