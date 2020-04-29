Kylie Jenner claps back at social media user who criticized her hair

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Kylie Jenner isn’t in the mood for criticism about her looks, especially during the coronavirus quarantine.

The billionaire makeup mogul wasted no time responding to a social media user on Tuesday who publicly pointed out that the highlights in her hair could use some tending to.

“A visual representation of how my friends are gonna have to drag me out the first party post quarantine,” Jenner, 22, captioned a video on her Instagram of herself carrying her 2-year-old daughter through the confines of their newly constructed $36.5 million home, eliciting the remark from the social media user.

“Kylie, honey you need some blending on that hair,” the commenter wrote, to which Jenner clapped back, writing, “I know b---- it’s been a long day.”

Jenner’s response garnered over 31,000 likes.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder has dyed her hair numerous shades throughout the years. Although she’s a natural brunette, Jenner has sported black hair and jumped over to blonde a couple of times as well.

In her latest transition, which she documented on social media in February, Jenner went brown – for a 1990s-inspired look.

Jenner recently donated $1 million to aid in the fight against COVID-19, and the money, which she donated to her OB-GYN, will be used to purchase the personal protective equipment desperately needed during this trying time.

“I am speechless, my eyes are filled with tears of joy and my heart is overwhelmed with gratitude,” Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi posted to Instagram in March. “I made a wish to the Universe to gather protective masks for our brave health care workers and today my dream came true.”