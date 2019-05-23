Kurt Cobain’s dirty paper plate sells for $22,400 at auction: 'This is a piece of history'

Kurt Cobain’s dirty paper plate was sold at auction for $22,400.

The Nirvana frontman had eaten pizza off the plate back in 1990 before he turned the plate over and wrote a set list on the back in marker.

The plate -- along with a typed letter of authenticity -- was sold last week through Julien’s Auctions’ “Music Icons” auction. The auction house had previously estimated the plate would sell between $1,000 and $2,000.

According to the letter of authenticity, Cobain ate off the plate before a show on April 23, 1990 at the 9:30 Club in Washington, D.C. Johnny Riggs of the band THUD -- which he said opened for Nirvana that night -- took the plate after their performances.

“This is a piece of history,” Riggs wrote in the letter of authenticity. “A handwritten set list by Kurt before the fame hit. You don’t see many of these anymore; most of the ones that came later weren’t handwritten.”

The set list on the back of the plate included “In Bloom” and “Love Buzz.”

The plate was also accompanied by a promotional flyer for the show that night, the auction said.

The “Music Icons” auction also sold a green cardigan Cobain wore at his last photoshoot in 1993 with photographer Jesse Frohman. It sold for $75,000.

The music icon took his life on April 5, 1994 at his home near Lake Washington in Washington state.

On the 25th anniversary of his death earlier this year, Nirvana paid tribute to Cobain with a touching tweet and a picture of their frontman.

“Kurt—You left us 25 years ago,” the post said. “You mean so much to so many.”

