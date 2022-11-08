Lauren Conrad apologizes for calling Kristin Cavallari a 'slut' on 'Laguna Beach' as the two reunite

Lauren Conrad reunited with her "Laguna Beach" co-stars, Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti for the first time in years.

Conrad joined them for the season 1 finale of their Dear Media podcast "Back to the Beach," where they re-watch episodes of "Laguna Beach" and discuss what went down.

Now, Conrad and Cavallari are reflecting on the things they said during the MTV show, which ran from 2004 until 2006.

"My biggest regret was, watching it, I called you a slut. I'm so sorry," Conrad told Cavallari.

"Watching it, it was my, like, 'Oh, I couldn't believe I did that.' Because I think where I'm at now, I would never call another woman that, or girl," she continued. "And it was, for me, like, the most embarrassing moment. I was like, 'Oh gross.'"

"I know. I feel the same," Cavallari responded.

Cavallari also noted that she called Conrad a "slut" during a different episode of the reality show.

"I said some really dumb stuff and I look back and that's my biggest thing. When I watch it now, I'm like, 'I wasn't confident at all. I was actually so insecure,'" Cavallari explained.

She added: "And I took it out on you in a lot of ways. And I'm so sorry for that. Because I said some horrible things."

Cavallari and Conrad also discussed the drama of their love triangle with Colletti that was portrayed on the show and clarified that the issue was "squashed" before filming began.

"My take on it is, you and I never really had any beef," Cavallari said. "MTV kept it alive and made it way worse than it ever would have been."

"Yeah, I think it was done when they started filming," Conrad added. "It was like a week before they started filming. We got into it and then made up... And it was fine."

"I mean, I don't think we were, like, best friends. But we were like, 'It's fine,'" she continued.

"We never had an issue with each other," Cavallari noted.

"I mean, we had an issue with each other, but it had been squashed," Conrad clarified.

"We squashed it," Cavallari said.

