Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Reality
Published

Lauren Conrad apologizes for calling Kristin Cavallari a 'slut' on 'Laguna Beach' as the two reunite

Lauren Conrad appeared on Kristin Cavallari's podcast 'Back to the Beach,' which she hosts alongside Stephen Colletti

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash Top Entertainment Headlines of Nov. 8 Video

Fox News Flash Top Entertainment Headlines of Nov. 8

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Lauren Conrad reunited with her "Laguna Beach" co-stars, Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti for the first time in years. 

Conrad joined them for the season 1 finale of their Dear Media podcast "Back to the Beach," where they re-watch episodes of "Laguna Beach" and discuss what went down.  

Now, Conrad and Cavallari are reflecting on the things they said during the MTV show, which ran from 2004 until 2006.

"My biggest regret was, watching it, I called you a slut. I'm so sorry," Conrad told Cavallari.

Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari reunited on the "Back to the Beach" podcast.

Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari reunited on the "Back to the Beach" podcast. (Getty Images)

‘LAGUNA BEACH’ STARS KRISTIN CAVALLARI, STEPHEN COLLETTI SPILL SEASON ONE SALARY: HOW MUCH DO REALITY STARS MAKE?

"Watching it, it was my, like, 'Oh, I couldn't believe I did that.' Because I think where I'm at now, I would never call another woman that, or girl," she continued. "And it was, for me, like, the most embarrassing moment. I was like, 'Oh gross.'" 

"I know. I feel the same," Cavallari responded.

Cavallari also noted that she called Conrad a "slut" during a different episode of the reality show.

"I said some really dumb stuff and I look back and that's my biggest thing. When I watch it now, I'm like, 'I wasn't confident at all. I was actually so insecure,'" Cavallari explained.

She added: "And I took it out on you in a lot of ways. And I'm so sorry for that. Because I said some horrible things."

Kristin Cavallari and Lauren Conrad claimed MTV kept portraying drama between them despite the issue being "squashed" before filming began.

Kristin Cavallari and Lauren Conrad claimed MTV kept portraying drama between them despite the issue being "squashed" before filming began. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Cavallari and Conrad also discussed the drama of their love triangle with Colletti that was portrayed on the show and clarified that the issue was "squashed" before filming began.

"My take on it is, you and I never really had any beef," Cavallari said. "MTV kept it alive and made it way worse than it ever would have been."

"Yeah, I think it was done when they started filming," Conrad added. "It was like a week before they started filming. We got into it and then made up... And it was fine."

"I mean, I don't think we were, like, best friends. But we were like, 'It's fine,'" she continued.

"We never had an issue with each other," Cavallari noted. 

"I mean, we had an issue with each other, but it had been squashed," Conrad clarified.

"We squashed it," Cavallari said.

Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari also appeared together on "The Hills."

Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari also appeared together on "The Hills." (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trending