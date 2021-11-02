Kristen Stewart engaged to girlfriend Dylan Meyer

Kristen Stewart and her girlfriend of two years, Dylan Meyer, are officially engaged.

The "Twilight" and "Charlie's Angels" star broke the news during an appearance on "The Howard Stern" show Tuesday.

"We're marrying, we're totally gonna do it," Stewart said on the SiriusXM show. "I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. We're marrying, it's happening."

E! News reports that Stewart said she met Meyer, a screenwriter, roughly eight years ago while working on a movie, but they didn't reconnect for another six years when they attended a mutual friend's birthday party. They were first spotted out in public together in August of 2019 sharing an intimate moment after Stewart's split from model Stella Maxwell.

KRISTEN STEWART, ROBERT PATTINSON FUEL ROMANCE RUMORS AFTER BEING SPOTTED TOGETHER IN LA

According to People, Meyer proposed to Stewart, which she said was a point of confusion among them as a couple.

"I wasn't specific at all. It's not a given that I would be the one. You know what I mean? With two girls, you never know like who's going to fulfill what weird f---ing gender role thing," she told Stern. "We don't do that or think about it in those terms. She just grabbed that bowl and made it happen. It was f---ing so cute."

Indeed, Stewart previously went on "The Howard Stern show in 2019 where she noted that she planned to pop the question to Meyer.

KRISTEN STEWART SAYS SHE SPEAKS TO GHOSTS, IS VERY 'SENSITIVE' TO THEIR ENERGY

At the time she noted that she "can’t f---ing wait" to propose to the woman she declared she was in love with at the time.

"Yeah, I don’t know [when]… I want to be somewhat reasonable about it, but I think good things happen fast," she added.

At the time, the duo shared that she already knew how she was going to propose but stated that she didn’t want to share them publicly in order to keep it a surprise. However, it seems plans changed somewhere along the line and Stewart ended up being the one getting proposed to.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Stewart admitted to Stern in her latest interview that the relationship moved fast in large part because of her. She told the host that the first time she told Meyer she loved her had happened almost casually at a bar.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The first time I told her I love her it was really late and we were in some sh---y bar, and her friends were there or whatever and they walked out, and I was just like, 'Oh, man, I’m so f---ing in love with you.' Like, done," she said (via People). "It wasn’t like ‘a thing,’ and it also was so obvious."