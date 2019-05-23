Kris Jenner explains why Kim Kardashian, Kanye West named newborn son Psalm

Kris Jenner recently revealed why her daughter Kim Kardashian and son-in-law Kanye West named their fourth child Psalm — a moniker that left fans with mixed feelings.

“The inspiration was the Book of Psalms in the Bible. I think it’s just a wonderful way to celebrate how they feel,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “And he’s such a blessing, so it’s perfect.”

Jenner added her new grandchild is “just adorable.”

Kardashian and West welcomed their fourth child — a son — via surrogate earlier this month.

KIM KARDASHIAN AND KANYE WEST WELCOME FOURTH CHILD

“He’s here and he’s perfect,” Kardashian tweeted at the time. Later, she revealed the infant is the most “calm and chill” of all of her children.

The rapper and the makeup mogul are already parents to North, 5, Saint, 3 and Chicago, 1, who was also born via surrogacy.

Kardashian announced she was expecting baby number four in January and has been open about her decision to use a surrogate because of health complications.

KIM KARDASHIAN SAYS NEW BABY BOY IS 'THE MOST CALM AND CHILL' OF HER CHILDREN

She wrote on her website, "Last pregnancy, I had a condition called preeclampsia, which is a serious condition you can get during pregnancy; often, the only way to get rid of it is to deliver early to protect yourself and the baby. Only about 5 percent of women get this. Lucky me! It causes your body and face to swell, and that was very uncomfortable for me. I had early-onset preeclampsia and I had to deliver at 34 weeks, almost six weeks early."

"We induced my labor and I had North soon after. Right after delivery, the placenta usually then comes out. Mine did not. My placenta stayed attached inside my uterus, which is a condition called placenta accreta. This is a high-risk condition that happens when the placenta grows too deeply into the uterine wall."

Due to the serious risk, Kardashian decided not to carry her third and fourth children.

Fox News' Jessica Napoli contributed to this report.