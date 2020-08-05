Kourtney Kardashian reveals her son, 5, shaved his waist-length hair: ‘I am not ok’

Kourtney Kardashian’s son Reign Disick no longer has long hair.

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star debuted the 5-year-old’s new style, which is a freshly shaved head.

“I am not ok,” Kardashian, 41, captioned the photo as Disick posed rubbing his head.

She also posted a photo on her Instagram Story of her son's former long braid they cut off.

“He looks soooo handsome,” Kim Kardashian commented.

Hailey Baldwin said, “Omggggg the cutest.”

“OMG Such a CUTIEEEE,” Adrienne Bailon wrote.

Country singer Kacey Musgraves called Disick an “angel baby.”

Kardashian has previously been criticized over her son’s hair length.

In April, she posted a video of Disick opening his Easter basket and one person commented, “Bruh cut your son hair…smh.”

“Most gorgeous hair on Earth,” Kardashian shot back. “Anyone who says otherwise ABCDEFG.”

Last year, another person told the Poosh founder she should "cut his hair."

“She really need to not worry about kids that aren’t her own," Kardashian responded. "He is a happy boy."